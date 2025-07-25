Photos: Counting Crows perform at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Photograph by Perry Julien

Counting Crows brought their signature blend of alternative rock and heartfelt storytelling to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Thursday night as part of The Complete Sweets tour. Frontman Adam Duritz delivered an impassioned performance, including many of hit songs such as “Mr. Jones” and “Round Here.” Known for their personal lyrics and dynamic live shows, the band reinforced why they’ve maintained a devoted following for over three decades. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.