Photos: Larkin Poe perform at the Eastern

Photograph by Perry Julien

Larkin Poe brought their Bloom Tour to the Eastern on Friday night in support of their new album, which came out in January. Sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell formed the band in Calhoun, Georgia, and have been performing together as Larkin Poe since 2010. The name comes from the name of their great-great-great-great grandfather, who was a cousin of Edgar Allen Poe. Their set at the Eastern included songs from Bloom as well as several of their fan favorites. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

