Photos: Lindsey Stirling performs at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

Violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling performed to an energized crowd at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on Monday night as part of her Duality tour. Stirling first appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2010 but rose to fame via her extremely successful YouTube channel, where she’s collaborated with artists like John Legend, Pentatonix, and Sabrina Carpenter. Stirling opened the show with her song “Eye of the Untold Her” from her newest album Duality, which is the song that USA gymnast Suni Lee performed her floor routine to during the team gymnastics competition at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

