Photos: Noah Cyrus performs at the Tabernacle

Photograph by Perry Julien

Noah Cyrus brought her I Want My Loved Ones to Go With Me tour to the Tabernacle on Friday night. The youngest member of the Cyrus family—daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and sister to Miley—Noah has steadily developed a sound that is distinctly her own, leaning into introspective, Americana-influenced songwriting. Her gift for lyricism and strong vocal presence, combined with the forest-themed stage, created a performance that felt both intimate and transportive. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

