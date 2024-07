Photograph by Perry Julien

T-Pain brought his Mansion in Wiscansin Party tour to Lakewood Amphitheatre on Saturday night. The Tallahhasee-born hip-hop artist, most famous for 2000s’ party hits like “Bartender” and “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)” and for popularizing AutoTune in hip-hop, has appeared in several film projects and was the champion of the first season of The Masked Singer. He’s also an avid Twitch streamer. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

