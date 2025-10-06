Photos: The Lumineers perform at State Farm Arena

The Lumineers brought their Automatic World Tour to a sold-out State Farm Arena on Friday night. Led by Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, the folk-rock outfit played an energetic 26-song set covering many of their classics and acoustic ballads showcasing their storytelling roots. Highlights of the two-hour performance included Schultz walking though the crowd during “Brightside” and a cover of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind.” Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.
