Scenes from Shaky Knees music festival 2022

After a two-year pandemic delay, Shaky Knees music festival finally returned to Atlanta’s Central Park on April 29 through May 1. The patience of thousands of concert-goers was rewarded with three days of gorgeous, warm weather as headliners Green Day, Nine Inch Nails, and My Morning Jacket took the stage, along with dozens of other bands and performers (Chvrches, Death Cab for Cutie, Dropkick Murphys, Spoon, Coin, Japanese Breakfast, and Band of Horses, just to name a few). Above, take a look at what photographer Terence Rushin saw throughout the weekend.