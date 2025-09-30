Screaming, crying, perfect storm: Atlanta Swifties get ready for the Showgirl era at these album release parties

Photograph by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Taylor Swift is releasing her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, and Atlanta is ready for it. Fans can be among the first to see the music video for her lead single “The Fate of Ophelia” in a limited-release, 90-minute film in theaters October 3-5. The movie will include behind-the-scenes footage and reflections on the album and its inspiration. But that’s not all—Atlanta bars, shops, and even a salon are getting in on the moment with listening parties, complete with themed drinks, dress-up contests, and swag. You could say the whole city is bejeweled.

Swift announced her new album on her fiancé Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast back in August. With 12 songs, including the title track featuring Sabrina Carpenter, it set off a frenzy of presales, with website countdowns for vinyl variants in different colors and covers. Produced with Max Martin and Shellback, who Swift previously worked with on “We Are Never Getting Back Together,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “22,” and “Shake It Off,” the new album was recorded (at least in part) in Sweden during the European leg of Swift’s Eras Tour.

Looking for a blank space to write her name? These Life of a Showgirl events will have you feeling enchanted.

Emacity Threads at Citizen Supply

You know all too well that you’ll want to celebrate, so why not head to Ponce City Market from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 3 for drinks, dancing, and vibes. Admission is free, and the first 50 guests receive a free tote and sticker. Baby, just say yes!

Mutation Brewing Co.

Expect a night to remember with Q99.7 and Abby from the Bert Show, starting at 10 p.m. on October 2 with Eras-themed drinks and a photo booth for capturing dazzling showgirl looks. When the clock strikes midnight[s], the new songs will stream, so you can say you heard here first. All ages are welcome, so no need to feel out of the woods if you’re a minor.

Girl Diver

Restaurateur Richard Tang and his team are raising a glass to The Life of a Showgirl all weekend with drinks like Lavender Haze, French Blonde, and Showgirl Spritz, plus Swiftie music bingo, and a “girl dinner” special that includes bottomless Caesar salad, fries, and a martini for $20. A Taylor Swift cover artist will sing all the hits. It’s the answer to your wildest dreams!

The Reading Room

Grab your girlfriends and head to this Decatur listening party at 7 p.m. on October 3. A DJ will spin Tay-Tay tunes all night, and prizes will be awarded for the best era-inspired ‘fits, whether you wear short skirts or T-shirts. Entrance is free, but food and drink purchase is required. Honestly, it feels like a perfect night.

Sit Still Kids Salon

For the younger Swifties, Sit Still, a new children’s salon in Peachtree Battle, is hosting a Next Era Album Release Party from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on October 3. For $40, children can get a mini manicure, five sparkle strands in their hair, a glitter tattoo, and DIY friendship bracelets. Get ready to make the whole place shimmer!

Virtue Rooftop

On October 4, you can be standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset at Virtue Rooftop, where The Life of a Showgirl will play on repeat, starting at 5 p.m. Those ages 21 and up are invited to don orange sequins and sip themed cocktails while dancing the night away. Starting at 8 p.m., the DJ will spin hits from every era—because Swifties never go out of style (like ever). The first to snag tickets will get in for free, and prices go up from there, from $7 to $13 to $19.89. (Look what she made them do!)