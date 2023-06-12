Immerse yourself in a fresh and captivating iteration of the renowned LEGO® art exhibit: Art of the Brick. Prepare to embark on an unforgettable experience that will awaken your senses and transport you to a world where creativity knows no bounds. This extraordinary display invites you to explore moving installations, 360 projections, and stunning 3D video mapping, all inspired by the timeless LEGO® brick.

Art Of The Brick Immersive Experience takes you on a visual journey like no other. Marvel at the 360-degree projections that surround you, transporting you to enchanting LEGO® realms. From bustling cityscapes to serene natural landscapes, every projection tells a story, drawing you into a world of imagination. Lose yourself in the immersive experience as the boundaries between reality and LEGO® art blur. It is an invitation to explore new horizons, to see the world through a different lens.

The exhibit, located in Northeast Atlanta, contains more than 100 LEGO sculptures crafted from more than One Million LEGO bricks – all created from the mind of brilliant LEGO artist and Master LEGO Builder Nathan Sawaya. Sawaya’s amazing sculptures have dazzled millions around the world and his work is on display for the first time this summer right here in Atlanta!

As you step into the exhibit, a world of wonder unfolds from beginning to end. A giant self-portrait of the artist is mapped with projection technology; step into a set of butterfly wings for the perfect selfie while standing opposite the world’s largest display of mini-fig heads. And this is all in the first gallery! As you continue your journey, you will soon come face-face with monumental sculptures – some more than 10-feet tall and made from over 60,000 LEGO bricks – and engage with exquisite renditions of the human form that explore every aspect of human emotion from joy to struggle. Because they are created from LEGO, every subject is accessible to all ages. The diversity and intricacy of the artworks are a testament to the versatility of LEGO® as a creative tool, and an inspiration to all of us to tap into that creative voice within.

Art Of The Brick Immersive Experience, takes LEGO building to an entirely new level. Moving installations, carefully crafted with LEGO® bricks, invite you to witness the magic of motion. The sculptures come alive, dancing and swaying in a symphony of color and form.. Stunning 3D video mapping mesmerizes as LEGO® creations to life. Bricks transform before your eyes, morphing into intricate and dynamic structures. The fusion of art and technology takes center stage as the sculptures appear to transcend their physical forms, defying gravity and logic.

The magic of Art of the Brick continues to build from room to room, until you find yourself in the world’s only LEGO nature preserve! In a dedicated 10,000 square foot gallery, you will encounter lifelike LEGO® representations Earth’s most revered species. From majestic elephants to the humpback whale, 19 incredible sculptures come alive in a 360-degree immersive setting, allowing us to celebrate the natural world, and reminding us to cherish the planet’s biodiversity.

This immersive experience, which has been called “mind-blowing” by the press and has a 5.0 Google rating, invites you to rediscover the joy and wonder of LEGO®. Whether you are a lifelong fan or new to the world of LEGO®, this exhibit offers an artistic journey that will ignite your imagination and thrill your family and friends. It is an opportunity to explore, engage, and be inspired by the limitless possibilities of creativity. Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in the captivating world of LEGO® art. Get your tickets now!

Duration: The visit will take around 60 minutes

Location: Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center (5660 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340, United States)

Age: All ages are welcome! From 0 to 100 years old… or older! (free admission for children under 4)