Where to watch the Braves in Atlanta during the World Series

Photograph by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

It’s been 22 long years since the Atlanta Braves last had a World Series run, and fans could not be more hyped to watch the team beat the Houston Astros. But tickets for the home games at Truist Park are . . . pricey, to put it lightly. So if you’re looking for another spot to watch the games, which start October 26 in Houston, we’ve rounded up a list of places broadcasting the World Series and boasting various specials below.

2021 World Series schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, October 26 in Houston, 8:09 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, October 27 in Houston, 8:09 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, October 29 in Atlanta, 8:09 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, October 30 in Atlanta, 8:09 p.m.

Game 5: Sunday, October 31 in Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.

Game 6: Tuesday, November 2 in Houston, 8:09 p.m.

Game 7: Wednesday, November 3 in Houston, 8:09 p.m.

A few things to keep in mind

Game 5, if it happens, is on Halloween, and Game 4 will likely coincide with a lot of Halloween parties and events, which means more folks will be out and about.

Assuming there’s a Game 6, it’s on Election Day, so don’t forget to vote! Polls close at 7 p.m., before the game starts.

Sadly, we are still in a pandemic, so be mindful of that as you celebrate. Follow local masking guidance and embrace the outdoors. Popular bars and venues will likely be very crowded during the World Series, so if you’re at high risk for Covid-19, you might want to watch the Braves at home.

What’s happening at the Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta, home of Truist Park, will likely be the place to be during this World Series run, as we saw during the NLCS. For the uninitiated, the mixed-use complex is home to several restaurants, including Superica, Terrapin Taproom (which serves Fox Bros Bar-B-Q), H&F Burger, El Super Pan, Antico Pizza, and Ph’East, among others. It’s also home to plenty of sports bars, including Yard House, the mammoth Sports & Social bar, and entertainment bar Punch Bowl Social.

There is a ton of outdoor space at the Battery, and the Braves will host a watch party on the plaza lawn on October 26 and 27 with appearances from Blooper and tailgate games. The activities start 30 minutes before first pitch.

The Battery’s Silverspot Cinema will also play the game on its 200-inch video wall and offer food and drink specials at its S Bar, including half-off bar bites and flatbreads, $8 cocktails, and $6 beers on Tuesday through Thursday; and half-off flatbreads on Friday through Sunday after 5 p.m.

Where else to watch the Braves in metro Atlanta

We’ll add more spots as we learn more, so check back for updates.

Atlantic Station will broadcast all of the games on its central Atlantic Green lawn. There’s also a few sports bars in the area, including Hobnob and Yard House.

DBA Barbecue in Virginia-Highland will air the games with sound at the bar and in the dining room, and if you sport your Braves finest, you’ll get a free basket of boiled peanuts. They’re also doing $10 Miller High Life pitchers. 1190 North Highland Avenue Northeast

Glover Park Brewery near the Marietta Square has extended hours and will offer free hot dogs on October 26, as well as 20 percent off a beer for fans who wear Braves gear on any game day and $1 beer for every Braves home run. 65 Atlanta St, Marietta

Hampton and Hudson in Inman Park will air the games with sound and turn on the patio’s heaters. Drink specials include 16 oz draft Terrapin beer for $4, Evan Williams Bourbon 1783 shorties for $3, and Evan Williams Bourbon 1783 Old Fashioneds for $4. 299 North Highland Avenue Northeast

Hudson Grille has locations in Little 5 Points, downtown, Midtown, Kennesaw, Sandy Springs, and Tucker, and will air all games with sound. They’re doing their normal specials, which include half-priced appetizers on Wednesdays, and $5 cocktails and $3 select draft beers daily.

Irby’s Tavern in Buckhead doesn’t appear to have any particular game day specials, but they’ll certainly air the games on their 24 TVs. 322 East Paces Ferry Road Northeast

Manuel’s Tavern in Poncey-Highland doesn’t appear to have any particular game day specials, but they’ll certainly air the games and be a popular spot to visit. 602 North Highland Avenue Northeast

Monday Night Brewing will air the games with sound at both its Westside and West End taprooms. You’re welcome to bring your own snacks and they’ll be giving away free beer to fans in gear. (Per their Facebook event page, “Yeah, we guess pearls can count for you Joc Pederson diehards.”) 670 Trabert Avenue Northwest and 933 Lee Street Southwest

Siete Tacos and Tequila at Marietta Square Market will broadcast the game on 6 TVs and offer $7 “Chop” margaritas and $12 nachos. 68 North Marietta Parkway, Marietta

Three Taverns Brewery in Decatur will play the games on its projection screen, and folks wearing Braves gear will get $1 off draft beer. They’ll also sell meat pies from Heaps. 121 New Street, Decatur

Wild Heaven Beer will keep its Avondale Estates location open late on October 26, 27, and 29 for the games, with $1 off drafts for fans in Braves gear on the 26th and 27th and tacos from Don’t Knock My Taco on the 27th. 135B Maple Street, Avondale Estates The City of Woodstock is hosting watch parties at the Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater for the first four games, beginning at 7 p.m. Folding chairs and small coolers are allowed. 101 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock