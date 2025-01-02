Atlanta Magazine

Home Blog

Exclusive: Boqueria tapas coming to Colony Square in January

-
In late January, Colony Square will welcome a lively new eatery: a Barcelona-inspired tapas restaurant and bar called Boqueria. With 10 locations around the country, including four in New York City, this will be the chain’s first foray into Georgia.
Year in Review

-
From a close look at Georgia’s bumpy film industry to an interview with the Beltline’s beloved singing rollerblader, here are the stories our editors chose as their favorites from the past year.
Jimmy Carter

Remembering Jimmy Carter

-
Surrounded by his family, Jimmy Carter died peacefully on December 29, 2024, in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. At 100, he was the longest-lived president in American history.
The fruity star gets a touch-up ahead of the New Year’s Eve Peach Drop in 2012.

How long will the peach keep dropping?

-
The Peach Drop, an Atlanta tradition celebrating New Year’s Eve, is returning to Underground Atlanta this year—but its long-term future is still uncertain.
Will Moseley is ready to wow hometown fans on New Year’s Eve

-
Hazlehurst native and American Idol season 22 runner-up Will Moseley says he’s “super excited” about opening for the Zac Brown Band at State Farm Arena on New Year’s Eve. “I think the fact that we get to play our first arena show in Georgia on New Year's Eve with Zac is just absolutely special,” he says.
At Moshi Moshi, Michael Behn teaches you how to stay sharp

-
When I found out that Michael Behn, founder of Moshi Moshi Knife Sharpening, offers knife-sharpening classes in addition to his knife-sharpening services, I quickly signed up to take one. During the pandemic, Behn became a darling among Atlanta’s professional and home chefs, who appreciated his boutique offerings. Behn’s lessons are $150 for a one-on-one, two-hour crash course in all things knife sharpening.
Nicky’s Undefeated brings a knockout Philly menu to Tucker

-
“There are so many transplants in Atlanta, when they find a slice of home, it’s welcoming,” says Atlanta restaurateur and Philadelphia native Michael Lo. He’s talking about his newest restaurant venture, Nicky’s Undefeated.
The EverChanging Charm Necklace by It’s Especially Lucky

Atlanta’s new accessories craze is an oldie but a goodie: charm jewelry

-
Charm jewelry, once enjoyed mostly by octogenarians and tweens, has proven its staying power, with newfound popularity that goes beyond social media’s confines.
Atlanta Magazine
Since 1961, Atlanta magazine, the city’s premier general interest publication, has served as the authority on Atlanta, providing its readers with a mix of long-form nonfiction, lively lifestyle coverage, in-depth service journalism, and literary essays, columns, and profiles.

