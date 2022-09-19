What you can get for $500,000 in (and around) Atlanta

Potential homebuyers may know that a $500,000 budget makes for one of the most popular, competitive price points in Atlanta’s current—but shifting—real estate market. We scoped out three juicy options right now, from a shotgun in the hot Old Fourth Ward to a quaint, modern cottage in Woodstock.

One-bedroom, two-bath shotgun in the Old Fourth Ward

Price: $490,000

Built: 2008

Square feet: 952

Built to mimic the historic architecture of the neighborhood, this two-story shotgun packs a lot of charm into under 1,000 square feet, with hardwood floors; a working gas fireplace; refined millwork, including a breakfast bench; a marble-tiled primary bath, plus a charming powder room; and a second-floor flex space currently used as an office. A spacious rooftop sundeck, cozy front porch, and a backyard patio with a tranquil koi pond and lush landscaping add outdoor living spaces. Just a stone’s throw from the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr., this tiny gem sits on a quiet side street in the thick of the action of the Old Fourth Ward, nestled between Edgewood Avenue, Auburn Avenue, and the Beltline and Krog District.

Listed by Willie Nelson, Keller Williams Atlanta Midtown

Three-bedroom, two-bath historic craftsman in Westview

Price: $475,000

Built: 1920

Square feet: 1,935

Outside, this earthy brick Craftsman bungalow boasts original architectural details like gable brackets, rafter tails, half-timbering, antique windows, and a large, elegant front porch. Inside, a decorative brick fireplace and original wood floors are complemented with all new plumbing, HVAC, and electrical as well as a renovated galley kitchen and bright baths. Nine-foot ceilings and a largely original layout provide cozy rooms and sophisticated proportions. It’s an easy walk to the restaurants, shops, and bars of Lee + White, parks, and the heart of Westview.

Listed by Champ Hammett, Compass

Five-bedroom modern craftsman in a gated community in Woodstock

Price: $525,000

Built: 2016

Square feet: 2,720

This quaint, modern cottage in the Oakhurst subdivision two miles from downtown Woodstock offers bucolic, suburban appeal and lots of neighborhood amenities. An open-concept floorplan features an airy kitchen, coffered ceilings, and a primary bedroom on main, while a thoughtful front entry includes charming stonework, double doors, and a front porch fit for entertaining. A $1,900 annual HOA fee includes yard maintenance as well as access to a zero-entry pool, picturesque shingled clubhouse, nature trails, and shared gardens and pebbled paths.

Listed by Robert L. Anthony and Dennis M. Henry, Homesmart Realty Partners

Permission to post photos granted by the agents.