Atlanta Magazine

My South: Comedian Fortune Feimster on Belmont, North Carolina
Growing up in Belmont, I couldn’t wait to get out. It was small. We were a dry county, so we couldn’t even get a chain restaurant to open there. My friends and I hung out in a church parking lot and jogged up and down the street for fun.
Oakland Cemetery’s Illumine returns with a celebration of trees
For Illumine, Historic Oakland Cemetery becomes a canvas. Lights illuminate the storied graves, strategically placed lighted sculptures draw the eyes up, and videos project on to mausoleums and the bell tower.
In the 80s, an Atlanta astronaut performed a Coke vs. Pepsi taste test in space
In the 1980s, the Cold War was still raging—and so were the Cola Wars. Maybe it was inevitable that in the summer of 1985, the Pepsi Challenge would make its way into space aboard the Challenger’s Spacelab 2 mission, piloted by Atlanta native Roy D. Bridges Jr.
The house that Driller Mike built
Driller Mike is long gone—on to his next job, like a salesman traveling from town to town—but his works may be looked upon at Westside Park. Driller Mike was, of course, the nickname of the 400-foot, $11.6 million machine used to bore a five-mile tunnel deep beneath the streets of Atlanta. When the project finished in 2020, water began to flow through the tunnel from the Chattahoochee River, filling the 2.4-billion-gallon quarry at the park’s center.
A flurry of new plans will make the Chattahoochee more accessible in metro Atlanta
“When you get below Peachtree Creek, access to the river kind of stops,” says George Dusenbury, a vice president and the Georgia state director of the Trust for Public Land. “Communities in West Atlanta, South Cobb, South Fulton, and Douglas County don’t have the same access that exists in the north.” But that’s about to change, due to a flurry of new plans to expand opportunities to hike, pedal, paddle, and even camp along Atlanta’s iconic river.
Alan Jackson’s “Chattahoochee” at 30
Included on Jackson’s 1992 album A Lot about Livin’ (and a Little ’bout Love), the tune was released as a single on May 15, 1993—accompanied by a video of Jackson water-skiing in boots and a cowboy hat. It spent four weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot Country charts, won CMA Song of the Year and ASCAP Song of the Year, and is still so ubiquitous that people of all ages continue to yell-sing it from their boats some 30 years later.
Are Georgia’s water wars over?
In 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request by Florida to limit the amount of water Georgia can withdraw from a shared river basin—the latest and most significant development in a tri-state battle over how to apportion the waters that flow through those two states and Alabama, a fight that’s cost untold millions of dollars and sparked multiple lawsuits. The decision was widely regarded as a victory for Georgia. So: Are the water wars finally over?
From Cascade Springs to Lake Lanier, water is a crucial element connecting people to their faith
Curious arrangements appear deep in the mossy heart of Cascade Springs Nature Preserve in Southwest Atlanta—a quarter mile down the boardwalk trail, past the gnome-sized stone springhouse, beneath the eponymous waterfall. Yellow daisies and damp votives wedged in the slick rocks. Sliced oranges and pineapples tumbling further down Utoy Creek.
At the old Bellwood quarry, a submerged history of racist violence
Located on the site of present-day Westside Park—the city’s premier new greenspace, a rambling campus surrounding a shimmering reservoir—Bellwood was one of a number of chain gang camps in Atlanta and across the state that lasted into the second half of the 20th century.