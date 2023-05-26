A Welcome Retreat: Checking in to the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans

Photo courtesy of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans

Most people, it is safe to assume, do not go to New Orleans to relax. But when days of trolleys and po’ boys are followed by nights of jazz clubs and Sazeracs, relaxation is what most people eventually want.

That’s certainly one reason the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans—Louisiana’s only AAA Five Diamond hotel—has proved so popular since opening last year. Just across Canal Street from the French Quarter, the 341-room property manages to feel tucked away. Many rooms and suites overlook the rambling Mississippi River. Cabana-goers at the largest hotel pool in the city enjoy Champagne and caviar service, oblivious to the hurricane-fueled parties taking place on Bourbon Street. Two polished restaurants led by James Beard winners Alon Shaya and Donald Link (Miss River and Chemin à la Mer, respectively) offer a throwback vibe, while the lobby’s glamorous Chandelier Bar continues to rack up major interior-design awards.

