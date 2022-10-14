Always in Season: a closer look at the Lodge Cast Iron skillet

• Open since 1896, Lodge Cast Iron is the country’s oldest cast-iron cookware company and is run by the Lodge family to this day.

• Lodge’s cast-iron pans are created by heating a blend of crude iron and other metals to a blazing 2,800 degrees, then pouring the molten metal into a mold.

• At 18 feet tall and 14,360 pounds, the world’s largest cast-iron skillet can be found at the new Lodge Museum of Cast Iron in South Pittsburg, where visitors can observe the casting process and learn about the skillet’s role in Southern food culture.