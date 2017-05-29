Head farther south for a “dreamy” Disney cruise

I’m not really a cruise person. The ships are huge, but the staterooms are small. The buffet lines are long, and you’re always short on personal space. And honestly, if I wanted to immerse myself in a germy Petri dish, I’d just visit my son’s preschool.

But I do like Disney. In fact, as an Orlando native who grew up in the shadow of Cinderella’s castle, I’d go so far as to say I trust Disney to wow me. That’s why I booked my family—my husband, our six-year-old daughter, four-year-old son, and me—on a four-night cruise on the Disney Dream. Our itinerary took us from Port Canaveral, Florida, to Nassau, Bahamas, then on to Castaway Cay—Disney’s private Bahamian isle. It was a risky splurge for a critic of cruises. But I was counting on Mickey to not let me down.

When we arrived in Port Canaveral, our newly renovated ship gleamed beneath the high summer sun. A giant statue of Mickey, all decked out in his wizardly finest, hung from the stern. Shrieks from the main deck caught my attention: Passengers who’d already boarded were riding the “water coaster.” I have to admit, I was impressed. People who weren’t even going on our cruise stopped to take pictures in front of the ship.

Once onboard, we found our stateroom among the 1,250 on the ship. At 203 square feet, it was about the size of our living room back home, but the clever layout (a pull-down bed, a split bathroom) made it breathable. I opened the cruise’s “Personal Navigator” app on my phone and announced our options: Meet characters for autographs. See a first-run movie. Take in a live show. Swim. Check out the Oceaneer Club.

“Oceaneer Club!” the kids shouted. They knew exactly what it was, and this is because their mother shamelessly talks up complimentary childcare options when they’re available. Plus, it wasn’t a hard sell: The club is anchored by a giant Millennium Falcon that kids can “fly” through hyperspace while a life-sized R2-D2 looks on. Disney princesses regularly waltz in to say hello. Even a Jedi Master makes appearances to teach everyone lightsaber moves.

Once we had the kids settled into the Falcon’s cockpit, my husband and I tiptoed away to Satellite Falls, a new adults-only pool with a rain curtain that blocks noise from the nearby family pools. We found spots on cushioned lounge chairs and ordered margaritas. I began to wonder if perhaps I am a cruise person after all.

With as much as there was to do on the ship, we could have spent the whole trip onboard, but we still disembarked at Castaway Cay. Because, really, who wouldn’t want to check out Disney’s private island? A 1,000-acre oasis in the Atlantic Ocean (which Disney purchased from the Bahamian government in 1996), it’s sort of like a tropical Magic Kingdom. In the snorkeling area, stingrays flap by—but this being Disney, they’re trimmed of their barbs. What’s that sunken statue attracting colorful fish? It’s Minnie Mouse, of course. We ran into Goofy walking around in a bathing suit. We took naps in hammocks swinging from coconut palms. We were literally the last family to get back on the ship.

On the final day of our cruise, my daughter burst into tears. “Don’t make me leave!” she wailed. I sat her on my lap. “We’ll go on another Disney cruise someday,” I promised. “And next time, maybe we’ll do a longer one.” I smiled as I realized what I’d just said. Mickey Mouse, you did not fail me.