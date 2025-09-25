South Carolina peaches shine in this elevated take on a classic dessert

Courtesy of Camp

Lindsay Beck’s grandmother always had “a whole spread of pies” at family dinners and even grew her own rhubarb to use in them. Growing up watching her, Beck was inspired to use fresh ingredients to create her own desserts. Now the pastry chef at CAMP Modern American Eatery in Greenville, South Carolina, she crafts sophisticated sweets with a touch of nostalgia. Beck’s brown sugar Pavlova (a meringue-based dessert named for a Russian ballerina) features local South Carolina peaches poached in moscato. To begin, Beck creates the meringue in a ring mold, bakes it, then hollows out the center to allow for filling inside the crispy shell. Next, she adds house-made peach frozen yogurt and pipes in vanilla mousse around that. To top the dish, she adds the moscato-poached peaches, a dusting of raspberry crumb (made with a streusel tossed with freeze-dried raspberry powder), a dehydrated peach slice, and candied ginger. Beck says it’s a play on a throwback dessert—a classic peach melba—and it pairs well with a crisp, sparkling rosé. “If I create something that reminds a customer of something their grandmother made, I’ve done my job. That makes me so happy.”

This article appears in the Summer 2025 issue of Southbound.