Three stunning hotels across the Southeast worth checking into

Off the Chopping Block

A crop of newly reopened hotels almost didn’t make it. In Saluda, North Carolina, the circa-1880 Saluda Inn was this close to being condemned before new owners swooped in and renovated it from top to bottom. Over in Pensacola, Florida, the city’s list of endangered buildings long included Lily Hall, a 1928 Baptist church lodging house that has been transformed into a funky boutique hotel with a speak-easy. There’s also the Historic Magnolia House, a Green Book hotel in Greensboro, North Carolina, that once welcomed the likes of Ray Charles and Jackie Robinson; after years of abandonment, a local resident purchased it to save it from demolition. It reopened last May to national acclaim.

________________________________________________________

This article appears in the Fall/Winter 2022 issue of Southbound.