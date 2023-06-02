Well Served Shorts: Chef spotlight on Eric Rivera in Montgomery, Alabama

Alabama Meets Italy | “Our Gamberetto di Calabria uses Gulf shrimp marinated in Calabrian chiles and chile oil, then grilled over pecan wood. It’s served with puree made from lemon rinds and topped with crushed pistachios and fried basil leaves. It’s a light dish with a great coastal flavor.”

Photo courtesy of Ravello Ristorante

No-Fuss Nosh | “The Ndunderi al Limone is a ricotta gnocchi with lemon juice, fresh sage, and pecorino cheese. It’s a classic, simple dish and a crowd favorite.”

Drinks with a View | “Our rooftop bar is the first one in Montgomery, and spring is the perfect time to sip a cocktail up there. Our Amalfitano is made with Olmeca Altos Plata tequila and includes kumquat cordial and blood orange. It’s fantastic.”