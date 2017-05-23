This app promises to help you find jeans that actually fit

Photograph by PeopleImages (Getty Images)

Raise your hand if you’ve ever been inside a store dressing room on the verge of tears because you can’t find jeans that fit. If you’re desperate not to feel so desperate again, try Like a Glove, an app that aims to take the guesswork out of shopping for jeans. Sign up, and you’ll be sent a pair of one-size-fits-all “smart leggings” ($79.99). They feel like regular tights, but the orange panel on the fly measures your shape in five seconds, then sends that data to the free app, which compares your measurements to a database of denim. You’ll then get recommendations for specific pairs that will fit (you guessed it) like a glove. I tried it and received a list of brands like Levi’s, Lucky Brand Jeans, Paige, and 7 for All Mankind. A pair from Gap at Atlantic Station was indeed a perfect fit and saved me the frustration of combing through stacks of jeans.

