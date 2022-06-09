Glossier to open first permanent Atlanta store

Photograph courtesy of Glossier

Cult-favorite beauty retailer Glossier is returning to Ponce City Market later this summer—this time for good.

In early 2020, the brand hosted a pop-up at the venue, a Best of Atlanta winner for its Instagram-worthy decor like millennial pink foam walls modeled after a recording studio, a playlist curated by DJ Ohso, and a mirrorball photo booth—all a nod to the city’s thriving music scene.

According to Glossier’s SVP of Retail Kristy Maynes, the brand is “excited to return to Atlanta and re-engage with [the] community with a permanent storefront.”

While the brand is still finalizing details of the brick-and-mortar space opening later this summer, Maynes says shoppers can expect “an immersive retail experience drawing inspiration from the city.”

For example, Glossier Miami, which opened earlier this year, has a tropical beach club theme and a Wet Bar for sampling the brand’s extensive line of serums and cleansers. Maynes promises the Atlanta location will be equally playful and interactive. Expect best selling favorites like Cloud Paint blush, Brow Boy pomade, and Milk Jelly cleanser, as well as hands-on advice from “Editors,” or store associates, and exclusive local merchandise.

Founded in 2014, Glossier has four permanent storefronts in London, Los Angeles, Miami, and Seattle, with a Washington, DC outpost also opening this summer.