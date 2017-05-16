My Style: Christina Swilley, owner of Collect on Sunday

A preacher’s daughter with a wild streak, Swilley recently opened Poncey-Highland’s coolest new shop, Collect on Sunday, inspired by her favorite day of the week to dress up. The native Atlantan, blogger, stylist, photographer, model, and collector stocks both fine and funky vintage clothes for him and her, along with jewelry, art, books, and music. “I feel like this store is my brain,” Swilley says. “It’s sweet, kind of girly, and a little weird.”
Hails from
Both of my parents are from Decatur, which is where I lived when I was really little. My dad lived downtown when I was growing up.
Neighborhood
Little Five Points. I can walk to everything I need: Aurora Coffee, the dry cleaners, the post office, Sevananda Natural Foods Market, record stores.
Skin secret
My biggest thing is not scrubbing my face. I use a lot of oils: jojoba, coconut, castor oil.
Designer love
My favorite house is Valentino, but I also love Gucci. I found this 1970s Gucci belt at an estate sale that I wore with everything until my dog, Boy, chewed it up.
Religious roots
The Swilleys have been preaching for generations. I love Southern Pentecostal traditions, but I don’t believe in anything but science and being a really decent, good person.
Bare essentials
Aesthetics are really important to me. I don’t even wear sweatpants around the house. If I were on a desert island, I’d make a bikini out of leaves.
Brunch pick
8ARM, which has cocktails now. I loved the way [the late] Angus [Brown] cooked, his whole philosophy that food should taste real, not overworked.
Brother love
Growing up, I wanted to be just like my brother Jared [a bass player in the band the Black Lips]. He went through phases of skater and punk style, weird mohawks.
Film inspiration
In high school I was really into Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction and Margot Tenenbaum.
Favorite era
I like 1960s fashion icons like Françoise Hardy, Nancy Sinatra, Jackie O., Audrey. I love how she dressed for her body type. I’m flat-chested, so I get it.
Collection obsession
Porcelain hands. I have one set in the shop to display sterling silver SWS of London rings and a ton at home. I’m always drawn to them.
Collect this
At her shop, find BZR sunnies ($40) and Tittybats enamel pins ($10 each). 626 North Highland Avenue
This article originally appeared in our May 2017 issue.