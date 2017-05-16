My Style: Christina Swilley, owner of Collect on Sunday

“I feel like [Collect on Sunday] is my brain. It’s sweet, kind of girly, and a little weird.”

Photograph by Ben Rollins

A preacher’s daughter with a wild streak, Swilley recently opened Poncey-Highland’s coolest new shop, Collect on Sunday, inspired by her favorite day of the week to dress up. The native Atlantan, blogger, stylist, photographer, model, and collector stocks both fine and funky vintage clothes for him and her, along with jewelry, art, books, and music. “I feel like this store is my brain,” Swilley says. “It’s sweet, kind of girly, and a little weird.”

Hails from

Both of my parents are from Decatur, which is where I lived when I was really little. My dad lived downtown when I was growing up.

Neighborhood

Little Five Points. I can walk to everything I need: Aurora Coffee, the dry cleaners, the post office, Sevananda Natural Foods Market, record stores.

Skin secret

My biggest thing is not scrubbing my face. I use a lot of oils: jojoba, coconut, castor oil.

Designer love

My favorite house is Valentino, but I also love Gucci. I found this 1970s Gucci belt at an estate sale that I wore with everything until my dog, Boy, chewed it up.

Religious roots

The Swilleys have been preaching for generations. I love Southern Pentecostal traditions, but I don’t believe in anything but science and being a really decent, good person.

Bare essentials

Aesthetics are really important to me. I don’t even wear sweatpants around the house. If I were on a desert island, I’d make a bikini out of leaves.

Brunch pick

8ARM, which has cocktails now. I loved the way [the late] Angus [Brown] cooked, his whole philosophy that food should taste real, not overworked.

Brother love

Growing up, I wanted to be just like my brother Jared [a bass player in the band the Black Lips]. He went through phases of skater and punk style, weird mohawks.

Film inspiration

In high school I was really into Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction and Margot Tenenbaum.

Favorite era

I like 1960s fashion icons like Françoise Hardy, Nancy Sinatra, Jackie O., Audrey. I love how she dressed for her body type. I’m flat-chested, so I get it.

Collection obsession

Porcelain hands. I have one set in the shop to display sterling silver SWS of London rings and a ton at home. I’m always drawn to them.

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Collect this

At her shop, find BZR sunnies ($40) and Tittybats enamel pins ($10 each). 626 North Highland Avenue

This article originally appeared in our May 2017 issue.