My Style: Le Bon Nosh founder Forough Vakili

In 2011, Georgia Tech alum and chemical engineer Forough Vakili could no longer deny her passion for the food industry, so she went to France to attend culinary school. From the beginning, she cared about more than a plate of food. Her new endeavor, Le Bon Nosh in Buckhead, is meant to be an experience—from the background music to the design details to the feel of the linen. Vakili is intentional in both her work and her style.

Neighborhood Dunwoody



On creating a mood Top three essentials for an elevated experience at home: candles, beautifully set table, music



Coffee Order Black, but piping hot—and I mean hot.



If I were a French pastry . . . An ispahan macaron from pastry chef Pierre Hermé, a wonderful Persian and French marriage



Closet Essentials A scarf, a blazer, and a heel will elevate any outfit.



Hollywood Inspo Meryl Streep



Bon Weekend Always in my weekend bag: a French press and coffee from home



Doing it for the ’gram Le Bon Nosh is just beginning. Stay tuned.



Color, Pattern, or Texture? Color

Heels or Flats Heels



Eyes or Lips Lips



Next Moves Cooking classes hosted at Le Bon Nosh and online

This article appears in our April 2022 issue.