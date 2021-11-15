New color and blowdry bar Tinte, the sister salon to Sirène, opens at the Works

Photograph by Haley James

Tinte, the sister salon to Best of Atlanta alum Sirène, is now open at the Works (1235 Chattahoochee Avenue, Suite 102). Owned by Atlanta native and celebrity stylist Dyana Nematalla, Tinte offers blowouts, glosses, color touch-ups, and keratin treatments as well as brow and lash services.

Nematalla, who opened Sirène at King Plow in 2019 after spending a decade working at high-end spots like Marie Robinson Salon and Yves Durif Salon at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City, says she decided to open a second location due to high demand.

“Some people want to get a gloss or have their roots done every three to four weeks, and there just isn’t time or space at Sirène to book them in,” she explains.

Photograph by Haley James

“When doing market research, I discovered there really aren’t any blowout places on the Westside, and this way, my clients in the neighborhood can come get a salon-quality service that really lasts without driving to another part of town,” she continues.

Located next to Ballard Designs, the 1,600 square-foot space is moody but airy, with skylights, black leather chairs, geometric mirrors, and accents of blush and gold.

Signature blowouts start at $55 and range from the sleek and smooth “New Yorker” to the natural and wavy “Classic Parisian.” The salon also offers children’s blowouts ($37 for ages 9 and under), dry styling ($35+), and up-dos ($90+). For $220, members receive four blowouts and one free scalp treatment or gloss per month as well as a free birthday blowout.

Photograph by Haley James

In addition to hair and brow services, the salon sells shampoos, conditioners, styling creams, treatment masks, and other products by notable beauty brands Christophe Robin and Virtue.

Tinte is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and appointments can be made online or by calling 404-969-6739.