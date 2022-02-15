Rothy’s opens its first Atlanta shoe store at Westside Provisions District

Photograph courtesy of Rothy's

California-based lifestyle brand Rothy’s recently opened its first Atlanta store at Westside Provisions District (1210 Howell Mill Road Northwest). Located between Hudson Grace and Design Within Reach, the shop offers the company’s sustainable and machine-washable handbags, accessories, and men’s and women’s footwear—including bestselling statement shoes like the Point and the Driving Loafer. One of only eight brick-and-mortar stores nationwide, the Atlanta location is Rothy’s first Southeastern location.

On opening the brand’s first Southeastern store here in Georgia, Rothy’s VP of Retail Mo Vachon says, “we were drawn to the vibrant culture and strong community that makes Atlanta so special” as well as the Westside retail area’s walkability.

In keeping with the company’s eco-friendly ethos, the store’s 889 square-foot interior is constructed with several sustainable elements, including FSC-certified wood, 100 percent recycled paint, and other environmentally-conscious materials. And for the first time ever, the store incorporated product materials into its design: removable, burnt-orange cushion covers are made from the same signature, washable knit as the men’s minimalist RS01 Sneaker.

Vachon says that with light-filled windows and warm peach and natural tones, the store’s “clean, elevated aesthetic” mirrors that of its products. Try on the Lace Up, the Flat, the Square Mary Jane, and other popular footwear styles in a spacious bench seating area or browse for shoes and the brand’s latest accessories, including the Lightweight Tote and coordinating Wristlet, displayed on elevated shelves throughout the space.

Store hours: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Customers can call ahead (404-549-2115) to place an order for in-store pickup.