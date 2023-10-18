Time to represent: Check out these cool pieces of Georgia HBCU merch

Have you planned your Homecoming wardrobe?

HBCU merch
Nike Dunk Low “Clark Atlanta University,” 2022

Photograph by Wedig & Laxton

No one rocks the merch quite like the students and alumni of historically Black colleges and universities. Have you planned your Homecoming wardrobe?

Some Atlanta University Center favorites, with nods to Georgia HBCUs outside the metro:

HBCU merch

Photograph by Wedig & Laxton

Morehouse “Frankenstein” Hoodie, $175, African American College Alliance, aacaclothing.com

HBCU merchFort Valley State University PrimeTime Crew, $59.99, Legacy History Pride, shoplhp.com

HBCU merchThe Spelman Collection Crest Blazer, $598, Polo Ralph Lauren, ralphlauren.com

HBCU merchMorehouse Montblanc Meisterstück 149 Fountain Pen in gold, $1,495, M. LaHart & Co., mlahart.com

HBCU merch

Photograph by Wedig & Laxton

Black College Nines Tee, $37, Team Brown Apparel, teambrownapparel.com

HBCU merch

Photograph by Wedig & Laxton

HBCU merch

Photograph by Wedig & Laxton

CAU Red All Premium Leather Letterman Jacket, $625, MDJ Original, mdjoriginal.comThe Brooklyn Carry-on, Morris Brown College, $185, Chicer Collegiate, chicerc.com

HBCU merchClark Atlanta University Ada Auto Timepiece, $688, Vitae London, vitaelondon.com

This article appear in our October 2023 issue.

