Time to represent: Check out these cool pieces of Georgia HBCU merch

No one rocks the merch quite like the students and alumni of historically Black colleges and universities. Have you planned your Homecoming wardrobe?

Some Atlanta University Center favorites, with nods to Georgia HBCUs outside the metro:

Morehouse “Frankenstein” Hoodie, $175, African American College Alliance, aacaclothing.com

Fort Valley State University PrimeTime Crew, $59.99, Legacy History Pride, shoplhp.com

The Spelman Collection Crest Blazer, $598, Polo Ralph Lauren, ralphlauren.com

Morehouse Montblanc Meisterstück 149 Fountain Pen in gold, $1,495, M. LaHart & Co., mlahart.com

Black College Nines Tee, $37, Team Brown Apparel, teambrownapparel.com

CAU Red All Premium Leather Letterman Jacket, $625, MDJ Original, mdjoriginal.comThe Brooklyn Carry-on, Morris Brown College, $185, Chicer Collegiate, chicerc.com

Clark Atlanta University Ada Auto Timepiece, $688, Vitae London, vitaelondon.com

