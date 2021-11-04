Varnish Lane opens its first Atlanta location in Buckhead, offering waterless manicures

Photograph courtesy of Varnish Lane

D.C.-based nail-care brand Varnish Lane is opening its first Atlanta outpost on Friday, November 5. Housed in the former Water Room space in Buckhead Court (3872 Roswell Road Northeast), the eight-chair salon will offer the company’s signature waterless manicure and pedicure services with environmentally friendly polishes.

According to Varnish Lane’s co-founder, Lauren Dunne, “water is the main source of infection when getting nails done.” Instead, the treatments use natural cleansers and warm towels, which save 15 gallons of water per service and eliminate the soaking process—which causes nails to expand and retract—one of the primary causes of chipping.

Of the Water Room acquisition, Dunne says, “they have an amazing space here and in Charleston, and we are excited to continue our shared mission of spreading natural nail care and growing our business throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.”

The rebrand includes Varnish Lane’s airy, minimalist living room vibe: think buttery soft leather massage chairs, potted succulents, white walls, and marble tables with brass accents.

Photograph courtesy of Varnish Lane

Dunne says the service menu is “super simple and straightforward, with no confusing add-ons.” Prices start at $28 for the “Main Lane” manicure and $48 for the “Main Lane” pedicure, both of which include the spa’s warm towel wrap cleanse plus shaping, buffing, cuticle care, massage with 100 percent natural butter, and polish. The company uses a plant-based polish remover with no acetone and offers over 300 non-toxic “9-free” polishes, as well as 150 gel polishes by brands like Dazzle Dry.

All treatments come with complimentary beverage service, and the retail shop includes Varnish Lane products including 100 percent natural cuticle oils, hand creams, hand sanitizers, and more.

The salon is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments can be made online or by calling 678-705-2950.