With some new faces and all-star talent hitting the court, the Hawks are just days away from another exciting season in Atlanta. Specifically, the Hawks’ new backcourt featuring All-NBA Third Team guard Trae Young and 2022 NBA All-Star guard Dejounte Murray will provide fans with undeniable entertainment at the award-winning State Farm Arena. Off the court, the Hawks are elevating their game with a new promotional schedule to bring fans an ultimate experience that complements the team’s flair on the court.

The Hawks recently shared key dates for their home games that will recognize and celebrate the diversity of their fans with special promotions, exclusive ticket offers and limited-edition giveaways.

Fans can expect to see their favorites like the ATL Dancers and Harry the Hawk, who have played an integral role in the Hawks leading the NBA in overall game experience in previous seasons.

“Combining exciting basketball with special theme nights that celebrate our fans, our diverse community and interests will help us have an incredible homecourt advantage for the upcoming season,” said Hawks Vice President of Marketing Narcis Alikhani.

The 2022-23 promotional calendar features 19 home games, beginning with Opening Night Presented by State Farm® will take place on Weds., Oct. 19, when the Hawks take on Houston.

Families can enjoy a night out together with Kids Nights on Oct. 23, Nov. 19 and March 25. For the first night in October, the first 5,000 kids in attendance will receive a cape upon entry and while supplies last. The second ‘Kids Night presented by your Atlanta Area BMW Centers’ will take place on Saturday, Nov.19 against Toronto, where kids will receive a youth replica Dejounte Murray Hawks jersey.

On Nov. 10, the Hawks will host Marvel Super Hero™ Night featuring Black Panther and a custom poster giveaway. This game presented by Xbox will also be televised on NBA TV. The second Marvel Super Hero™ Night will be Weds., Feb. 28 against Washington, featuring a custom bobblehead giveaway. Both nights will feature Marvel Super Heroes as well as opportunities to take home these special limited-edition items for fans in attendance, while supplies last.

The Hawks will spotlight community heroes by highlighting first responders, healthcare professionals, teachers and veterans. “We are forever grateful for the service and selflessness of our hometown heroes, so hosting these nights is one way to show our gratitude and appreciation,” said Alikhani.

On Friday, Oct. 21, the team will recognize doctors, nurses, first responders and all healthcare workers with will host Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Night. To honor those that help build future leaders, Education Appreciation Night will take place on Nov. 23 and Dec. 19. The Hawks will host two nights honoring our veterans. Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Georgia Power on Nov. 9. Then, for the seventh consecutive season, the Hawks will partner with Crown Royal to honor active and retired military personnel and their guests (21+) at the club’s annual Crowning Courage event held on March 21.

As part of the league-wide initiative to encourage fans to get out and vote on Election Day, the Hawks alongside all other NBA teams will play on the night before the midterm elections. The game will take place on Nov. 7 and will be dubbed the ATL VOTE game, which is also a part of the Hawks’ voter education campaign.

A few fan favorites and some new nights that celebrate the rich history and cultural traditions of the Atlanta community will also take place. “By being ‘True to Atlanta’, it is of the utmost importance to us to celebrate the diversity of our incredible city,” Alikhani says.

The Hawks will highlight the legacy and influence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the Black Greek Letter Organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) for two special nights. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Hawks will host their first Divine 9 Night presented by State Farm to celebrate the Black Letter Greek Organizations of NPHC. After 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, the Hawks will return home to host its fifth annual HBCU Night presented by Chase on Friday, Feb. 24. The organization dedicates this night to celebrate the educational excellence and unique culture of the more than 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), originally founded as institutions of higher learning for African Americans.

Just before 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, the Hawks will host their fifth annual Pride Night presented by your Atlanta Area BMW Centers on Feb. 9. This night will feature a special rainbow lighting of the iconic ‘ATLANTA’ letters at State Farm Arena.

On March 28 Cleveland, Hispanic Heritage Night presented by CareSource will be held to celebrate the rich culture of NBA fans and players across Latin American and U.S. Hispanic communities through various in-game elements, music, dance, food and an exciting night of Hawks basketball.

Additionally, the Hawks will host Faith & Family Night on March 3. As March is Women’s History Month, the Hawks will celebrate Women’s Empowerment Night presented by Chase on Saturday, March 11.

The Hawks and State Farm Arena have continued to lead the way in sustainable practices for sports and live event venues, so it is fitting that they will host their second annual Sustainability Game presented by Novelis on April 5. In April of 2022, the award-winning arena became the first sports and live entertainment venue in the world to receive TRUE Platinum certification for zero waste.

To wrap up the season, the Hawks will celebrate Fan Appreciation Night during their final home game of the season on Friday, April 7. On this special night, the Hawks will thank their fans for unwavering support throughout the season by providing special giveaways throughout the entirety of the game.

“All season long, we are excited to give back to our fans that continuously show us their support,” says Alikhani. “We want all fans to enjoy a great night out and world-class experience at State Farm Arena.”

Fans interested in special ticket offers to 2022-23 promo nights can purchase tickets at Hawks.com/Promotions.