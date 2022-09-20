Pop-Up Magazine, the acclaimed live magazine show, is back in Atlanta for the first time in over three years. The show hits the Buckhead Theatre on November 15 at 7:30pm with a brand-new issue: Love Stories.

Pop-Up Magazine: Love Stories is a night of live film, comedy, animation, and music, featuring stories about first loves and blind dates, relationships with friends, family, and the natural world, one night stands, hermit crabs, apologies, spies, and so much more. Imagine a comedy show, play, concert, podcast, and film—all wrapped into one night. Playbill said the show is “sweeping the nation with live performances of human interest stories…like an emotionally intellectual rock concert.”

Atlanta audiences are in for a treat. This themed issue of Pop-Up Magazine will feature performances from writer and actor Ryan O’Connell (Netflix’s Special; Peacock’s Queer as Folk; author of I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves), poet Sarah Kay (Project VOICE), musician Victoria Canal (Elegy EP), radio producer Rachael Cusick (Radiolab), filmmaker Nadav Kurtz (Paraiso, a Sundance Film Festival selection), comedian Pamela Rae Schuller (“What Makes Me Tic”), director and filmmaker Adrian L. Burrell (The Game God(S), director Ben-Alex Dupris (“Sweetheart Dancers”), essayists Ben and Rhonda Partain, and more.

With support from Google, Pop-Up Magazine: Love Stories will feature ASL interpreters, open captioning, and ADA accessible seating. For more information, please visit their FAQ.

Get tickets now!