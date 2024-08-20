Step right up, because Atlanta’s premier food and wine show is back for its 13th year, promising an unforgettable culinary extravaganza. The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, a beloved tradition, is set to dazzle food enthusiasts from September 12-15, 2024 with its blend of Southern charm, innovative flavors, and unmatched hospitality.

This year’s festival will feature the iconic Tasting Tent presented by Goya Foods series, hosted in the picturesque Historic Fourth Ward Park, and a series of Intimate Dinners at select top-tier restaurants across the city. It’s a four-day celebration where the crème de la crème of the culinary, mixology, and entertainment worlds gather to showcase their love for the South’s rich gastronomic heritage.

The festival kicks off with a bang on September 12, drawing in over 150 renowned chefs, sommeliers, mixologists, and industry insiders, all poised to deliver the culinary performance of the year. From the ever-popular, walk-around Tasting Tents presented by Goya Foods to the exclusive, limited-seating Intimate Dinners & brunch, each event gathers the best of the best for Atlantans and beyond to indulge.

For those who’ve been following the festival’s social media channels, the curtain has already been lifted on this year’s theme – Gourmet Food Fair. This theme sets the stage for an event filled with elaborate activations, whimsical patterns, and jovial caricatures, offering a sneak peek at the fun and excitement in store.

The Tasting Tent presented by Goya Foods is a highlight of the festival, offering three uniquely themed events designed to delight and surprise.

Flavor Fusion Friday (September 13): The opening night Tasting Tent presented by Goya Foods event will catch your taste buds off guard with an array of funky flavor combinations. Imagine savoring a rich, savory ice cream or enjoying a Latin twist on classic mac and cheese. Sip on inventive sweet and sour cocktails as you explore the culinary creations of a superstar lineup of chefs. It’s a night designed to be fantastically fun and utterly unforgettable.

(September 13): The opening night Tasting Tent presented by Goya Foods event will catch your taste buds off guard with an array of funky flavor combinations. Imagine savoring a rich, savory ice cream or enjoying a Latin twist on classic mac and cheese. Sip on inventive sweet and sour cocktails as you explore the culinary creations of a superstar lineup of chefs. It’s a night designed to be fantastically fun and utterly unforgettable. Georgia Grown Saturday (September 14): This event will showcase the best of Southern hospitality and cuisine. An all-star lineup of local chefs will proudly present dishes that stay true to their Southern roots, paired with a variety of free-flowing drinks to suit every palate. It’s a celebration of local pride and culinary excellence, highlighting the unique flavors and traditions of Georgia.

(September 14): This event will showcase the best of Southern hospitality and cuisine. An all-star lineup of local chefs will proudly present dishes that stay true to their Southern roots, paired with a variety of free-flowing drinks to suit every palate. It’s a celebration of local pride and culinary excellence, highlighting the unique flavors and traditions of Georgia. Thrill of The Grill Sunday (September 15): The final Tasting Tent presented by Goya Foods event is a daytime spectacle dedicated to all things roasted, charred, blackened, and seared. Chefs will turn up the heat to bring participants the best in barbecued cuisine. Only the finest brews, beverages, and bottles will be on hand to complement the smoky, savory delights. It’s a true celebration of grilling culture and the art of barbecue.

Beyond the Tasting Tents presented by Goya Foods, the Intimate Dinner series offers a chance to experience culinary artistry in a more personal setting. This year’s lineup includes both new and returning participating restaurants in the Atlanta area, promising a grand culinary tour. Notable mentions include Scott Conant’s The Americano and Chef Sahar Siddiqi’s Chai Pani, each bringing their unique flavors and styles to the festival.

More in our Intimate Dinner series is the Dinner at Atrium with Trevor Shibuya and Jared Hucks presented by Veroni and Cayman Jack’s Sip & Savor Brunch with Kardea Brown. This exclusive dinner promises an evening of exceptional cuisine, expertly crafted cocktails, and a warm, inviting atmosphere.

The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival is more than just a food event; it’s a celebration of Southern culture and culinary creativity. It’s a place where food lovers can come together to enjoy the best the South has to offer, from traditional dishes to innovative new creations.

Join the celebration at this year’s Gourmet Fair in Atlanta! To stay informed and get the latest updates, subscribe to the festival’s email list and follow along on social media. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event that promises to be your culinary highlight of the year.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!