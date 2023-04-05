Discover More About Biltmore with Special Savings

There are countless reasons to become a Biltmore Annual Passholder now, just in time to experience all the wonders of spring throughout our historic gardens and grounds during our memorable Biltmore Blooms celebration.

We invite you to enjoy everything the estate offers by purchasing your Annual Pass through April 30, 2023, to save $90 and give yourself – or someone special – the gift of Biltmore.

Here are five more exciting ways that becoming a Biltmore Passholder is worth it:

Experience the past and the present in one remarkable destination

When George Vanderbilt first visited Western North Carolina in 1887, he loved the area’s natural beauty so much that he eventually purchased 125,000 acres. He began immediately assembling a dream team of architects and artisans to help bring the land to life.

More than 125 years later, Biltmore remains the crown jewel of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Open to the public since 1930, it is still owned and operated by George Vanderbilt’s descendants. The splendid setting – plus its proximity to Asheville and the Blue Ridge Parkway – make Biltmore the perfect spot to experience how the past and present blend seamlessly together here.

Explore a living masterpiece

Known as the father of American landscape architecture, Frederick Law Olmsted designed the estate’s spectacular surroundings. To honor the living masterpiece he created here in Asheville, NC, we’ve added a series of scenic stops across the estate that explains his vision.

Annual Passholders can wander at will on miles of trails across Biltmore’s 8,000-acre backyard. Every season transforms the property as visitors enjoy grand blooms each spring, lush summer greenery, leaf-peeping in fall, and crisp, long-range views in winter.

Get to know the hidden gems that others miss

Since your Annual Pass offers unlimited visits for a year, you’ll have plenty of time to explore the estate and discover an array of “hidden gems” that are often overlooked. Here are a few of our favorite ways to turn an ordinary day into an extraordinary experience at Biltmore:

Treat yourself to a tropical escape any time of year in the grand glass-topped Conservatory filled with exotic plantings. Walk or drive to the Bass Pond with its picturesque boat house and rustic bridge over a waterfall that splashes into a pretty pool below, or spend a lazy afternoon enjoying a picnic at the Lagoon with its spectacular reflection of Biltmore House.

Help preserve a National Historic Landmark

When you purchase a Biltmore Annual Pass, you’ll receive exclusive Passholder benefits such as unlimited visits, bringing your children 16 and younger for free, and special savings on dining, shopping, overnight stays and more.

Your Pass purchase also helps support Biltmore’s mission to preserve this National Historic Landmark for future generations. The upkeep can be extensive on a destination that includes a 250-room French chateau and acres of historic gardens and grounds, but we believe the estate is well worth preserving.

Extend your visit with overnight accommodations, wine tasting, and more!

Your Biltmore Annual Pass allows you to make a true escape from the ordinary with special rates on overnight stays at The Inn on Biltmore Estate®, Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate®, or one of our private historic cottages.

After a full day exploring Biltmore House & Gardens, linger at the Winery in Antler Hill Village — you can even bring guests with you in your vehicle after 5 p.m.

Producing more than 150,000 cases of wine each year, Biltmore Winery welcomes you to explore the timeless art of winemaking while enjoying experiences like Red Wine & Chocolate Tasting. Reserve a complimentary tasting, linger with friends at the Wine Bar next door, and stock up on all your favorite vintages in the Wine Shop, which now features a stunning art glass chandelier created by world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly.

Share the best of Biltmore by joining our Vanderbilt Wine Club® – you’ll receive seasonal shipments of our finest wines with tasting notes and recipes, plus exclusive discounts on wine, invitations to virtual tastings, members-only events, and much more.

Ready to discover more with your Biltmore Annual Pass?

From our grand seasonal celebrations to your own special moments – like enjoying a glass of wine with friends or exploring spots for hiking, biking and relaxing – Biltmore is the one place that should top your to-do list, especially if you’re ready to discover more about this remarkable destination that’s so close to home.

