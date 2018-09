Photograph by Dustin Chambers

At the annual showcase of the country’s best HBCU bands, high-stepping drum majors with plumed hats and drill canes perform spins and splits, sequined majorettes and dance squads execute fierce routines, and the crowd roars and dances in their seats. Get a seat in the lower half of the stadium to experience the full wall of sound, and stick around until the end when all the bands take the field for the “mass finale.” hondabattleofthebands.com

Back to 50 Best Things to Do in Georgia