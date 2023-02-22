Family vacations are all about making lasting memories. On Alabama’s beaches, you’ll encounter extraordinary experiences to fondly remember for years to come. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are home to 32 miles of sugar-white sand beaches, the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable family vacation. You’ll discover thrilling outdoor adventures, one-of-a-kind attractions and delicious cuisine. Whether your family prefers relaxation or excitement, they’ll find just what they’re looking for on the Alabama Gulf Coast.

Coastal Alabama offers plenty of water activities like boating, paddle boarding, kayaking and Jet Skiing. If you’re seeking a new experience, try parasailing above the waves or go searching for cetaceans on a kayak dolphin cruise. No matter what you choose to do, you’re sure to find a special way to make new memories.

Reconnect with the natural beauty that surrounds you. The Alabama Gulf Coast is ready for exploration, and opportunities to discover the area await you. Gulf State Park is the ultimate destination for those wanting to immerse themselves in the great outdoors. Inside the park, you’ll find over 28 miles of trails perfect for biking, hiking and birding. Guided Segway tours are also available and provide a unique way to explore the park.

You’ll also find endless entertainment with a variety of attractions, both indoors and outdoors. Meet our furry friends through an animal encounter at The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, play a game of putt-putt at one of the mini golf courses, or discover the rich history of our two beach towns at one of the area’s museums. If you’re searching for excitement, make a splash at Waterville USA or fulfill your need for speed at The Track Family Fun Park. Alabama’s beaches are filled with one-of-a-kind spots with something for everyone.

Our area is brimming with arts and culture, providing guests plenty of opportunities for immersion. Browse the fabulous art at Coastal Arts Center or create your own piece to take home from the Hot Shop and Clay Studio. Travel back in time at Historic Fort Morgan to discover a pivotal part of history. Stroll the grounds and explore the tunnels and barracks of this remarkable site, then head to The Wharf in Orange Beach for a day of dining, shopping and lots of fun. This entertainment district features fabulous restaurants, local stores and the second-tallest Ferris wheel in the Southeast.

Don’t forget to pack your clubs when you head to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. The comfortable weather of the Alabama Gulf Coast means golfers enjoy playing year-round. Our area boasts 15 courses with fairways for all skill levels. Beautifully manicured courses and sunny, blue skies provide the ideal backdrop for a round or two. You’ll discover that our courses are as beautiful as our beaches.

You’ll work up an appetite after a day of fun. With more than 200 restaurants, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are home to incredible coastal cuisine. You’ll enjoy the excellent meals, delectable desserts and novelty drinks that make up the unique taste of the Alabama Gulf Coast. Fresh Gulf seafood, mouthwatering burgers and irresistible desserts are just a few of the delicious eats you’ll find. Complement your meal with a locally brewed beer, handcrafted cocktail or our coastal specialty, the bushwacker. The dining atmosphere is as special as the food and drinks. With Gulf views and live music, dining out here is unparalleled.

The ideal vacation also requires accommodations to fit the entire family. Rewind and refresh in one of the many lodging options in the area. Choose from spacious beach homes and waterfront condos to full-service resorts and friendly hotels.

Imagine the waves washing over your feet, savoring a Gulf-side meal, or watching your children build sandcastles. Memories like these are just waiting to be made on Alabama’s beaches. Start planning your next trip to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach and experience the stunning white-sand beaches of Alabama’s Gulf Coast for yourself.