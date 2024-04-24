Play outside the lines in Monroe-West Monroe

Discover Monroe West Monroe, and you’ll uncover creativity as rich as Louisiana’s flavors and a river flowing with entrepreneurial spirit. It’s a destination filled with heart and awash in culture, where your senses are free to color outside the lines, where your feet may dance to a different drum, and where you have the freedom to listen to your soul. Experience high-flying adventure at the Chennault Aviation & Military Museum. See where the Robertson’s of Duck Dynasty fame got their start at the Duck Commander Warehouse. Be on the lookout for alligators and other wildlife at Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge, and grab a 5¢ Coke at Biedenharn Museum and Gardens from an antique Coke machine.

Dive into the local food scene with a variety of Southern classics and innovative dishes. We’ve got something for everyone on our menu like fried chicken, Catfish Desiard, smothered pork chops, tasty po’boys, big burgers, hotwater cornbread, banana caramel pudding, and more! Dine at Parish Restaurant with celebrated Chef Cory Bahr for his creative take on Delta cuisine. Or grab a plate lunch at Big Momma’s Fine Foods. Check out a full list of our restaurants HERE.

Looking for craft beverage experiences? Monroe-West Monroe is home to two vineyards, two breweries, and a meadery. Landry Vineyards, a family owned and operated winery located in the rolling hills of West Monroe, produces 20 different wines and hosts a spring and fall outdoor concert series. Thirsty Farmer offers wine and hard cider, as well as hosts a number of live music events. Flying Tiger Brewery and Flying Heart Brewing & Pub each offer a number of beers on tap as well as various takes on pizza. And Two Warriors Meadery, Louisiana’s first meadery, offers a variety of honey wines like Bayou Blues Berry & Lemon Zinger.

And of course, don’t miss out on the local shopping and entertainment scene, with boutiques, antique shops, and art galleries in the charming downtown areas of Monroe and West Monroe. Catch live music performances at various venues throughout the area, or enjoy family-friendly entertainment at places like the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo. The zoo features a train ride, boat cruise, and interactive exhibits with budgies and other animals. With a vibrant calendar of events, including festivals celebrating everything from music and food to art and culture, there’s always something exciting happening in Monroe-West Monroe.

It’s a visit that feels like a weekend, and a weekend as comfortable as home. Discover Monroe West Monroe, where you’re welcome to play outside the lines.