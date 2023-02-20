Columbus, Georgia is a vibrant and exciting city with so much to offer. Whether you are looking for sun-filled days on the Chattahoochee River or an adventurous nightlife, Columbus has it all. But if you’re looking for a unique boutique hotel experience, there is no better choice than Hotel Indigo Columbus.

Located on the iconic Chattahoochee River, Hotel Indigo Columbus at Riverfront Place is situated in the heart of Uptown Columbus, which serves as the city’s epicenter for dining, exploring, shopping and entertainment. Just steps away from the Chattahoochee River Walk, Mathews D. Swift Park, Banks Food Hall and Whitewater Express. The hotel is the latest addition to its developer W.C. Bradley Real Estate’s most significant commercial development to date, Riverfront Place. When completed, Riverfront Place will serve to encompass the popular “live, work play lifestyle” for both residents and visitors alike. There is a wide variety of retail, restaurants, and nightlife options all within walking distance of the hotel. Its prime location is perfect for those who enjoy the outdoors, as well as business and leisure travelers who are looking for a place to relax.

IHG® Resorts and Hotels recognize the importance of preserving natural environments and the intimate stories that each place holds. Therefore, they’ve devoted themselves to developing the “Neighborhood Story,” a global initiative to promote responsible hotel operations that prompt community engagement. Guests staying at Hotel Indigo Columbus will notice the building’s interior and exterior design pay homage to Columbus’ rich history, with certain elements in the furnishings and artwork referencing specific aspects of the city’s past. For example, the green woven handles on the nightstands reference Fort Benning, and the numbers “243” on the dresser mark the elevation of Columbus above sea level. Additionally, the old pine wood at the elevator entrance was reclaimed from one of W.C. Bradley’s mills, and the artwork throughout the hotel honors Columbus’ diverse history as an artists’ haven, nature preserve, military outpost, and technology hub.

Perhaps one of the more popular amenities the hotel provides are its two unique dining options: Eighteen85 Rooftop Bar & Kitchen and Denim & Oak Riverfront Restaurant. Eighteen85 derived its name from the year the W.C. Bradley Company was founded, and features a design inspired by blues legend and Columbus native Ma Rainey. It is the only rooftop bar and restaurant in the Columbus area that overlooks the Chattahoochee River. The hotel’s second restaurant and bar, Denim & Oak, was named after the textile industry that once flourished in the area and the forests that surround it and offers farm-to-table dining in a charming setting directly on the riverbank.

So, why take a trip to Columbus? It may come as a surprise to learn that Columbus, Georgia features some of the most renowned outdoor adventures in the United States. Columbus has long been known for embracing the outdoors; the area offers a retreat for hiking, mountain biking, the country’s only dual-state zipline, and what many have called the “best urban whitewater rafting in the world”, via local rafting outfitter Whitewater Express. Pack your running shoes and enjoy 60 miles of multipurpose trails along the Chattahoochee Riverwalk and Dragonfly Trail system, both steps from our hotel. Dive into the city’s past and enjoy many of our historical markers, including seven distinct historic districts and blocks of restored Victorian homes, The Black Heritage Trail, and over thirty heritage landmarks. Additionally, we are proud of the diverse activity and entertainment possibilities in our thriving Uptown area including art galleries; museums; restaurants, and two preforming arts and entertainment venues. From nature to nightlife, Columbus offers an unforgettable experience to both its visitors and residents.

Finally, what really sets this city apart from others is its proximity to Atlanta. Located merely one hour away from Georgia’s capital city, visitors can easily hop on a direct flight from the Columbus Airport to experience all that Atlanta has to offer without spending too much time in transit. Moreover, Hotel Indigo Columbus is also equipped with two large event spaces that can host events of all kinds, from corporate events to rehearsal dinners and weddings. The hotel also offers room service, an outdoor heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, valet parking, and complimentary bicycles for guests who want to explore the nearby area. These amenities would serve as welcome entertainment options for family members accompanying executives on their trips. With its luxurious accommodations and convenient location near one of America’s most popular cities, it’s easy to see why Hotel Indigo Columbus is first in its class.