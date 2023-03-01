Set among Lake Martin’s nearly 900 miles of shoreline surrounding over 40,000 acres of pristine water is Russell Lands—a community comprised of more than a dozen luxury waterfront neighborhoods, four lakefront marinas, over 100 miles of nature trails, world-class golf, amphitheater, and a town center. Russell Crossroads, the heartbeat of the Russell Lands community, is where it all comes together with a diner, fine-dining restaurant, specialty market, café, equestrian center, wildlife naturalist, adventure center, and seasonal entertainment. Residents and guests escape it all to connect with family and friends over a cup of coffee, fresh pastry, and live music in a space reminiscent of a simpler time.

Russell Lands’ The Heritage is Lake Martin’s newest and most exclusive address. The master-planned community offers homeowners a chance to reconnect with family and friends and the thrilling opportunity to make Lake Martin their heritage for generations to come. The Heritage presents roughly 240 waterfront homesites and 130 beautifully wooded interior lots spread across 1,500 acres on 12 miles of shoreline. Nestled between gently rolling forests and shimmering lake beaches and shoreline, some of the largest luxury homesites on the lake are found here. What’s more, recreation is definitely world-class.

The centerpiece of The Heritage is Wicker Point Golf Club—the only Coore & Crenshaw-designed private golf course in Alabama. Set adjacent to Wicker Point peninsula along the stunning shores of Lake Martin, Wicker Point Golf Club is a private course defined by serene pine plantations, meandering creeks and spectacular lakefront holes comprising the back nine. The unmatched 18-hole course celebrates the land’s unique beauty, topography and serenity. The course will be challenging to the seasoned golfer while fun for the casual player. Each hole is memorable unto itself, accentuated by indigenous hardwoods, Alabama’s long leaf pines, rambling creeks crossed by bridges, and more. The front nine carries players through stunning elevation changes amid the forest while picturesque Lake Martin highlights the vistas throughout the back nine.

The course will feature luxurious Zeon Zoysia grass for approaches, tees, fairways and rough and fine-textured TifEagle Bermudagrass on the greens, accentuated by bunkers with native central Alabama sand. In addition to the native forests lining the holes, out-of-play areas will be plentiful with indigenous grasses and wildflowers. To preserve and encourage the growth of these species, Russell Lands is working in conjunction with Alabama Wildlife Federation’s Claude Jenkins, a recent recipient of the National Wildlife Federation’s National Conservation Leadership Award.

Beyond world-class golf, a signature amenity in The Heritage community is The Benjamin lake club. Exclusive to property owners, the resident-owned lake club is a gathering experience for all to enjoy. Designed by renowned Atlanta-based Cooper Carry, The Benjamin seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor recreation. The clubhouse will include a large, indoor event space with catering kitchen and event bar, a fully equipped fitness facility, and gorgeous lake views from covered verandas. The Benjamin grounds offer a gorgeous saline pool, modern grill facility, eight tennis courts, a full tennis pro-shop and eight pickleball courts. The Heritage residents will enjoy a beautiful event lawn, covered pavilions, firepits, picturesque waterfront beach area and a community dock complex.

Last summer, Russell Lands debuted the first collection of 52 waterfront properties in The Heritage, with 47 of those properties selling in the first two weeks and only four remaining. With stunning designs from renowned lake home architects and designers, The Heritage offers distinctive plans perfect for each family. The second phase of spectacular waterfront homesites in The Heritage is scheduled to release this spring.

Owning in The Heritage from Russell Lands offers incredible lake views, large lot sizes for privacy, and all the wonderful amenities where memories are made season after season. Don’t miss this exclusive life that will rewrite your family’s heritage for generations. Opportunities are available now.

Russell Lands

111 Benson Mill Road, Lake Martin, Alabama

256.215.7011

russelllands.com