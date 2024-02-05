When the temperatures start rising, the flowers start blooming, and days get longer, it can only mean one thing. Spring means festival season in Tupelo, Mississippi. Perhaps the best time of the year to immerse yourself in the unique culture and rich history of the city, Tupelo’s spring festivals and special events celebrate the music, art, people, and more that make Tupelo the city where anything is possible.

Tupelo’s own North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra ushers in festival season with an awe-inspiring performance February 24. The symphony schedule includes performances March 23 and April 27, with talented local musicians and special guest artists. The World of Customs Auto Show roars into Tupelo February 23-25. Celebrating its seventh year, the annual event is the largest indoor auto show in Mississippi and is held at the Tupelo Furniture Market. Tupelo Con is held March 16-17 and includes cosplay, special guests, and all the multi-genre fandom fun. The Tupelo Blue Suede Cruise welcomes 1,000 classic and antique cars May 3-5, along with live music and food at the Cadence Bank Arena. Tupelo’s festival season culminates with the Tupelo Elvis Festival, the city’s ultimate celebration of its favorite native son, June 5-9 in Downtown Tupelo. To learn more about all of Tupelo’s festivals and special events, visit tupelo.net/events/tupelofestivals/.

With over 200 restaurants, Tupelo’s culinary scene is sure to satisfy. Start the day off with the ultimate southern breakfast at D’Cracked Egg. Try some of the city’s best barbecue at Clay’s House of Pig, in an operating bait and tackle shop. Enjoy authentic Mediterranean food with an Italian twist at Amsterdam Deli. Experience Tupelo’s only certified angus steakhouse, where you can also find wild game and delicious seafood, at Woody’s. With so many delectable options, visit tupelo.net/food-drink/ and let your mouth water.

Whether visiting the birthplace of the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll or exploring the home where the buffalo roam, Tupelo’s attractions are exceptional. The Elvis Presley Birthplace & Museum includes the humble home where he was born, a museum that chronicles his life, and the church he attended. The newest way to experience Elvis’ Tupelo is through the All Shook Up: Elvis’ Tupelo Experience passport. Simply download a pass at tupelo.net/things-to-do/elvis/ and start your journey through rock ‘n’ roll history. Check in at each of the locations to earn your free #MyTupelo pennant, redeemable at the Tupelo Visitors Center. The Tupelo Buffalo Park & Zoo is home to more than 260 animals and offers visitors the chance to get up close and personal with the residents. The headquarters of the Natchez Trace Parkway, the parkway’s visitor center is located in Tupelo and has interactive exhibits that tell the story of this scenic byway. Queen’s Reward Meadery is Mississippi’s first and only meadery. Visitors can enjoy tours and tastings in their west Tupelo tasting room. Be sure to sample the latest mead slushie flavors during your visit.

No visit to the birthplace of Elvis Presley is complete without hearing great live music. From a 10,000-seat arena to small, intimate venues, Tupelo live music scene has it all. Check out Blue Canoe for the latest touring acts and good mood food. Enjoy live music on the patio at Romie’s Grocery in the West Jackson neighborhood. Get your caffeine fix and catch some tunes at Lost+Found Coffee in Midtown Tupelo. Visit tupelo.net/events/ to stay up-to-date on all of the live music happenings throughout the city and learn more about your favorite local artists.

Tupelo has over 2,200 hotel rooms promising a great night’s sleep. The city’s newest boutique property is Hotel Tupelo. Located in the heart of Downtown Tupelo’s Fairpark District, Hotel Tupelo has 79 rooms, two suites, and an array of local touches that truly make it a unique lodging experience. Jobos is the on-site restaurant and bar, offering breakfast and dinner throughout the week and an exceptional brunch on the weekends. With a surf and turf menu and extensive craft cocktail menu, it is a favorite watering hole of locals and visitors alike. Visit tupelo.net/stay/ to explore all of Tupelo’s accommodations.

As the season of new beginnings emerges, now is the time to plan your perfect spring getaway to Tupelo. Visit tupelo.net and explore the pre-set itineraries or plan your custom Tupelo trip. With so much to celebrate in the spring season, imagine what you can do here!