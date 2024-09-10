St. Pete-Clearwater is home to both natural and man-made beauty. Beyond America’s Best Beaches lies an impressive, top-ranked art scene. Named one of the top small U.S. cities with “big-time art scenes” by Conde Nast Traveler, St. Pete offers visitors access to world-renowned art with a local feel.

Duncan McClellan, a famous glass artist and owner of the Duncan McClellan Gallery in St. Pete, loved the area so much he took a chance on an abandoned building fifteen years ago, helping turn the area into what is now affectionately dubbed the Arts Coast. “Not only do we have these spectacular beaches and great restaurants, but also unique art that gives this whole other layer to the visitor experience,” McClellan says.

The crown jewel of St. Pete’s art scene is the Dalí Museum. Internationally recognized by the Michelin Guide with a three-star rating and deemed “one of the top buildings to see in your lifetime” by AOL Travel News, it is a central piece to this robust art community perched along the sparkling waters of Tampa Bay.

McClellan says the support of the local community helped bring the arts to the forefront: “It’s really kind of a magical place. They understood the power of art and how it can energize a whole area.” Visitors can see a wide array of art not just in galleries but all around the city. According to McClellan, it’s this collaboration that makes for an exceptional experience. “We have six arts creative districts and on Second Saturday all of them are open,” McClellan says. “The museums, galleries, the coffee shops and the bars that are featured all participate. I think what makes St. Pete special is the collaborations between not only the arts organizations, but the retailers and restaurants.”

Art lovers of all kinds can not only see great art, but make some themselves. “It’s the experience that I think people are looking for now,” McClellan says. “If you’re here for a week, you can take our classes. You can get an idea of what the area does by dropping in for a clay or a painting class.” Let’s shine.