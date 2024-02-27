In the heart of Fayetteville, Georgia, prepare to discover a world where every corner tells a unique tale, and where your stay becomes an immersive experience like no other at Trilith Guesthouse. The newly opened Tribute Portfolio hotel is designed, not to rest weary travelers, but instead, to awaken the storyteller in all who visit.

Situated at the main entrance of the vibrant Town at Trilith, Trilith Guesthouse is the first of its kind in the picturesque community and is adjacent to Trilith Studios, one of North America’s premier film and television studios. With carefully curated shops, chef-driven dining, a variety of parks, and 15 miles of nature trails all nearby, every turn is a new adventure waiting to be discovered.

Unwind in style with 193 thoughtfully designed guest rooms and suites, each a chapter in the story of comfort and luxury adorned with curated art pieces, designated workspace, and artisan pantries. Accommodations also include 36 apartment-style suites with full kitchens, offering the perfect home-away-from-home experience for those planning an extended stay. To complement these luxuries, the hotel offers a state-of-the-art fitness center and an inviting outdoor heated pool.

The narrative takes its first captivating turn at Prologue Dining & Drinks, the newly opened street-level signature restaurant and lobby bar. Through breakfast, lunch, and dinner, culinary artistry takes center stage, and shared meals are celebrated. Locally sourced ingredients capture the essence of the South, offering an inspired dining experience that intertwines with community, culture, and the art of breaking bread together.

Head to the fifth-floor rooftop and step into a classic tale of creation and good fortune at Oliver’s Twist Bar & View. Inspired by London’s history and the resilience of Oliver Twist, this new rooftop experience pays homage to heritage with a whimsical English touch. Revel in elevated pub fare and craft cocktails against the stunning backdrop of the Town at Trilith.

With over 17,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor space, discover a world of possibilities for your next meeting or event at Trilith Guesthouse. Whether it’s The Main Stage ballroom accommodating up to 350 guests, the lush event lawn, or The Studio boardroom with a scenic outdoor terrace – every space is meticulously designed to inspire collaboration and productivity. From social gatherings to corporate meetings and fairytale weddings, the hotel sets the stage for success with a cast of dedicated professionals to oversee every detail, ensuring a seamless and extraordinary experience.

For those seeking something beyond the ordinary, The Kitchen awaits. Dive into the world of coffee roasting mastery, wine pairings, tastings led by skilled chefs, and more with a lineup of exciting events in the interactive culinary theatre. These enriching classes are open to all, extending a warm welcome to both hotel guests and locals alike.

As the doors swing open at Trilith Guesthouse, a new chapter begins for Fayetteville. It’s not just a hotel; it’s a canvas for stories waiting to be written, shared, and experienced and where exploration is not just encouraged, but celebrated.