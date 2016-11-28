This boutique at Ponce City Market is the millennial’s answer to its older sibling, the local mall mainstay. Find bags from traditional (Tumi’s leather lines) to novelty (KAVU cross-body packs in trendy prints), and perhaps the largest collection of Herschel Supply Co. in the city. For holiday travel, try local designer Margaret Vera’s belt bags or luxury hard-case luggage by Rimowa with GPS tech. moriluggage.com/roam-by-mori

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.