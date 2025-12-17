Photograph by Wedig & Laxton

Best An Nhau Drinking Experience: Side Quest

Perched above Pisces on Edgewood, Side Quest nails the Vietnamese social imbibing ritual known as An Nhau. The pop-up is less a bar, more a friend-gathering scene. The cocktails, matching the food, are smart and wild, shaking up such staples as soju with funky stuff, including fermented melon and galangal—a perfect complement to crispy rice salad and grilled conch plated on a banana leaf. Side Quest will be sticking around in a permanent location to be determined; lucky us.

Hottest Spot to Watch Women’s Sports: Jolene Jolene

As the trendy T-shirt says, “Everyone watches women’s sports.” In Atlanta, everyone’s watching them at Jolene Jolene, the city’s first sports bar dedicated to women’s leagues, which popped up at Pullman Yards’ Brick and Mortar this summer and immediately had three-hour wait times, especially when the Atlanta Dream plays. Drinks are reasonably priced, and the bar food is sometimes clever (to wit, the Sue Birds wings) and generally excellent. But Jolene Jolene’s best feature is her vibe: You’ll be elbow to elbow with other fans, cheering for the world’s best female athletes. A permanent location is in the works.

Post-Industrial Brewery Glow-Up: Brewpub at Atlanta Utility Works

This century-old brick building in East Point, a former farm equipment factory, had already been gorgeously resuscitated and transformed into an event space by Melanie Wade Styles, owner of kombucha company Cultured South Fermentation Co. But in January, Styles took things to the next level with a new brewpub. On draft are Styles’ Golda Kombucha and Grandmother Hard Kombucha, as well as beers from Arches Brewing, which also moved into the space after relocating from Hapeville. The coolest feature might be the bathrooms: They’re wallpapered in old factory invoices found during restoration.

New Outdoor Imbibing: Yuji

On one of the most highly trafficked corners of the Eastside Beltline, Yuji’s location is as appealing as its sexy yet understated ambience. Its horseshoe-shaped patio bar is packed with minglers sipping sake, wine, and cocktails on tap. Superlative Japanese fare from Alex Kinjo (MF Sushi, Kinjo Room) doesn’t hurt either.

New Hot Spot for Live Music: Side Saddle Wine Saloon Jazz Nights

On Thursday evenings, kick back on the patio of Finca to Filter’s new sister spot in Boulevard Heights to enjoy tunes from a live jazz band. Chef Carla Fears serves her Southern take on grazing boards and small plates alongside natural wine flights and Beltline views.

Best Reinvention of the Zodiac: 7th House

In a new collab, the teams behind Bovino After Dark and The Vine Club delve deep into New Age astrology with a three-course, zodiac-themed cocktail-and-small-plate tasting room in Adair Park. The menu changes monthly, so there’s always something new to explore. Just seeking liquid inspiration? This intimate cocktail bar offers a la carte service on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Best Inclusive Canned Bevvy: Hapsy

The first bubble-free, low-calorie nonalcoholic cocktail is made in our own backyard. Hapsy founder Andrea Wightwick, a Brookhaven resident and beverage industry veteran, developed a sophisticated canned drink that can be enjoyed by non-imbibers and the drinking crowd alike. Hapsy’s first flavor, Salty Seagull, is fresh and citrus forward, perfect on its own or as a mixer. The brand will launch two new flavors in 2026.

Best Soju Spot: Minhwa Spirits

The Doraville destination showcases two house-made, rice-derived sojus: the sweet Dokkaebi (17 percent ABV) and the savory-earthy Yong (a whopping 40 percent). Pair each with plates such as cheesy kimchi fried rice and “KFC wings,” which take an American staple and give it a distinctly Korean twist: a drizzle of gochujang or soy garlic sauce.

Best Expansion: The Grove

Monday Night Brewing recently opened The Grove, a stylish space tucked behind the original Trabert Avenue brewery, accessible from a new stretch of the Westside Beltline. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., grab a coffee and breakfast; after noon, enjoy a pizza fired in the on-site Italian-built ovens. The bar, including 30 draft beers on tap, is open all day, and outside is a 20-foot television in an amphitheater-style space.

Best Cocktail Omakse: Tiger Sun

A funky, renovated tour bus sets the stage for Tiger Sun’s cocktail omakase. Playful drinks and clever small-bite pairings arrive at each diminutive table with theatrical flair, all inspired by a movie theme. The first menu edition channeled The Karate Kid, the second Pulp Fiction. Wiseguys, make your reservations now: A new Goodfellas theme begins this month.

New Cocktail Innovation: Mango Sticky Rice at Blackjack Bar Tapas

From 26 Thai founder Niki Pattharakositkul and vaunted mixologist Sean Gleason comes a dangerously sippable curation: mango sticky rice in cocktail form. Made with aged rum, mango, lemon, oloroso (sherry), and a cunning blend of sticky rice pu’er and coconut rice essence, the drink comes poured atop a giant ice cube and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds. A standout at this memorable new tapas bar.

Best New Shot Chaser: Buddy Buddy

Get buddy-buddy with the veteran barkeeps and enjoy elevated Greek family recipes at this new Midtown spot, which has a permanent residency at the Midtown Promenade. Expect serious drinks, incredible energy, and the best move ever: broth served bar-side. It’s the ultimate nip—a soupy treat when you order a shot and broth chaser. The broth is simmered down from chicken bones or other flavorful extras chef Joshua Moss has on hand—a sustainability minded move, part of Buddy Buddy’s zero-waste initiative.

Best Spot to Try a New Amaro: Fawn Wine & Amaro Bar

This European lair in Decatur evokes the spirit of the aperitivo, with shared nibbles and stimulating drink. Dim lighting and an impressive collection of bottles set a sophisticated stage for the star: amaro. A wide range of the bittersweet liqueur anchors creative cocktails and complements small plates. Beverage director Matt Watkins delivers a delicious education in herbaceous flavor, paired with locally sourced fare inspired by the Italian coast.

Best Nonbeer Brewery Option: Variant Brewing Co.’s Seltzer Cocktails

No stomach for ale? No problem. Roswell’s Variant Brewing Co. meets the decline in beer-drinking head-on with a new seltzer cocktail program, which rotates hard and nonalcoholic options in cans and on draft. We recommend the Negroni: Head brewer Pat Woods whipped up his own NA Campari and rose vermouth, added juniper berries, and subbed hard seltzer for gin to create a refreshing, gluten-free canned cocktail.

Here to stay: Coffee Residencies

When Paula Rodriguez (above, with husband and co-owner Javier) founded her coffee cart and pop-up, Enid Coffee, it was a way to honor her grandmother and her roots. Enid’s drinks are infused with Colombian flavors, such as the spiced Bananamelo (pictured above): espresso blended with caramelized banana, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Running a coffee pop-up can be challenging, though, so Rodriguez was thrilled when Nick Melvin, owner of Communidad Taqueria, offered her a residency at his Old Fourth Ward restaurant.

“I love that it’s a more consistent thing,” says Rodriguez. “I get to meet customers and feel a little bit what it’s like to have a coffee shop without having the big responsibility of my own storefront.”

A residency, generally hosted by a restaurant, is a relatively new concept in the coffee world, driven both by shared affinity between business owners and the challenges of rising rent and economic instability. More than a pop-up, less than a brick-and-mortar operation, residencies give coffee start-ups a chance to set up shop for a longer stint—about six weeks to six months—so they can build brand awareness and explore permanency in a place with likeminded community. In exchange, restaurants enjoy more foot traffic, especially in those sleepy hours between meal rushes.

In addition to Enid, several kismet collaborations between coffee spots and restaurants have arisen this year. In Poncey-Highland, the coffee start-up Recuerdos, which draws on the Mexican roots of founder Ivan Solis, set up shop on the patio of El Ponce before beginning a residency at Bar Ana, a new dessert bar from pastry chef Claudia Martinez located behind El Ponce. Farther south in Sylvan Hills, Luz del Sol Coffee serves Colombian-inspired drinks out of La Bodega, a market and pupuseria.

In a city ever in search of its next best caffeine fix, we’re digging this new addition to the scene. —Lia Picard

This article appears in our December 2025 issue.