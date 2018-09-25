50 Best Things to do in Georgia

ATLANTA 101 - HAVE YOU COVERED THE BASICS?
- Slurp a Frosted Orange (F.O.) at the Varsity.
- Meander through the trees on the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s canopy bridge.
- Trek to the summit of Stone Mountain for sweeping skyline views.
- Debate local politics over a loaded Dogzilla at Manuel’s Tavern.
- Concoct your own flavor of soda at the World of Coca-Cola.
- Tether a cooler to your inner tube and shoot the ’Hooch.
- Listen to live jazz as you ponder works of art on third Fridays at the High Museum of Art.
- Let the Wren’s Nest ramblers spin you a yarn.
- Impress your date with an evening at the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra or the Atlanta Ballet.
- Order your hash browns scattered, smothered, and covered at Waffle House.
- Snap a selfie in front of Forward Warrior’s murals in Cabbagetown.
- Watch the stars—both onstage and twinkling on the ceiling—at the Fox Theatre.
- Take a spin on the Pink Pig at Macy’s during the holidays.
- Catch a scintillating show from Blondie at the Clermont Lounge.
- Meet the South’s greatest living writers at the Decatur Book Festival.
- Get caked in glitter and good vibes at Atlanta Pride.
- Reflect on recordings of MLK Jr. at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
- Sip a cocktail over a revolving view at the blue-domed Polaris atop the Hyatt Regency.
- Pay homage to the spirits of Atlanta with a tour of Oakland Cemetery.
- Visit the giant panda twins at Zoo Atlanta or the bottlenose dolphins at the Georgia Aquarium.
- View the world’s biggest collection of Jim Henson puppets at the Center for Puppetry Arts.
- Discover champion trees on the trails of the old-growth Fernbank Forest.
Illustration by Katie Carey