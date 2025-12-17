Best of Atlanta 2025: Readers’ Choice

We asked our readers to nominate their favorites in dozens of categories. Here are more than 130 winners who received the most votes:

Play & See

Best Community Theater

Dad’s Garage

Best Bike Trail

The Beltline

Best Public Park

Piedmont Park

Best Day Trip GA

Blue Ridge

Best Day Trip Outside GA

Chattanooga

Best Bowling Alley

Midtown Bowl and The Painted Pin (tie)

Best Local Attraction OTP

Stone Mountain Park

Best Local Attraction ITP

Georgia Aquarium

Best Concert Venue

The Eastern

Best Performing Arts Theater

Fox Theater

Best Art Gallery

Cat Eye Creative Gallery

Best Public Golf Course

Bobby Jones

Best Private Golf Course

East Lake Golf Club

Best Live Theater

Fox Theater

Best Museum ITP

Fernbank

Best Museum OTP

Tellus Science Museum

Best Museum for the Arts

High Museum

Media & Sports

Best Local Podcast

Five Stripe Final

Best Community Organization

South Fulton Arts

Drinking & Nightlife

Best Georgia Brewery

Creature Comforts

Best Georgia Winery

Fainting Goat Vineyards

Best Distillery

Murrell’s Row

Best Wine Bar

Lucian Books and Wine

Best Spot for Trivia

Krog Street Market

Best Sports Bar

Midway Pub

Best Place to Dance

Pisces

Best Margarita

St. Julep

Best Happy Hour

Tio Lucho’s

Best Craft Cocktails

Lazy Betty

Best Brewery

3 Taverns

Best Rooftop Bar

Palo Santo

Best Bar

Lucky Star

Best Place to Drink Outdoors

Ladybird

Best Bartender

Kirk Gibson (Lucky Star)

Eating

Best Restaurant for Kids

Nakato

Best Pet-Friendly Bar or Restaurant

Breaker Breaker

Best Hot Dog

Skip’s Chicago Dogs

Best Farmers’ Market

Your DeKalb Farmers Market

Best Affordable Restaurant

CT Cantina

Best Buford Highway Restaurant

Kamayan ATL

Best Food Hall

Krog Street Market

Best Food Truck

Yumbii

Best Farm-to-Table

The Deer and the Dove

Best Cheap Eats

PONKO Chicken

Best Special Occasion Restaurant

Lazy Betty

Best First Date Restaurant

The Painted Duck

Best Specialty Food Shop (cheese, olive oil, spices, etc.)

Alon’s

Best Bagel Shop

Emerald City Bagels

Best Fast Casual

Victory Sandwich Bar

Best Wings

Sweet Auburn BBQ

Best Vegetarian / Vegan Restaurant

Flower Child

Best Thai

Nan Thai

Best Tacos

El Tesoro

Best Sushi

Brush Sushi

Best Steak

Kevin Rathbun Steak

Best Smoothie/Juice Bar

Arden’s Garden

Best Sandwich Shop

Fred’s Meat and Bread

Best Salads

Gusto

Best Ramen

Jinya Ramen

Best Pizza

Antico Pizza

Best Restaurant with a View

Canoe

Best Patio

Forza Storico

Best Mexican

El Tesoro

Best New Restaurant

Yeppa & Co. Beltline

Best Japanese

Nakato Japanese Restaurant

Best Italian

BoccaLupo

Best Indian

Chai Pani

Best French Fries

Ted’s Montana Grill

Best Desserts

Lazy Betty

Best Coffee Shop

Spiller Park

Best Chinese

Northern China Eatery

Best Chef

Mia Orino of Kamayan ATL

Best Gwinnett Restaurant

3 Blind Mice

Best Forsyth Restaurant

CT Cantina

Best North Fulton Restaurant

Rumi’s Persian Kitchen

Best Cobb Restaurant

Speak Easy Supper Club

Best Burger

Grindhouse Killer Burgers

Best Brunch

Boqueria

Best Breakfast

Home Grown

Best Barbecue

Fox Brothers

Best Bakery

Little Tart

Shopping

Best Record Store

Criminal Records

Best Local Bookstore

Scholar & Scribe

Best Department Store

Nordstrom

Best Outdoor Shopping Mall

Trilith

Best Indoor Shopping Mall

Perimeter Mall

Best Outdoor Gear Shop

REI

Best Place for Women’s Workwear

Curator

Best Place for Men’s Suits

Sid Mashburn

Best Place to Buy Art

Cat Eye Creative Gallery

Best Gift Shop

Press Shop

Best Flower Shop

JJ’s Flower Shop

Best Shoe Store

Moosh

Best Local Clothing Store

Curator

Best Jewelry Store

Worthmore Jewelers

Best Garden Supply/Nursery

Pike Nurseries

Best Furniture Store

Kudzu & Co.

Best Eyeglass Shop

Ansley Mall Eye Care

Best Antique Store

Kudzu Antiques & Modern

Services

Best Boutique Hotel

Kimpton Sylvan Buckhead

Best Georgia Resort

Chateau Elan Winery & Resort

Best Luxury Hotel

The Whitley Buckhead, Luxury Collection

Best Home Realtor

Stacey Elgin, Ansley

Kids, Family, & Pets

Best Veterinary Practice

Common Companion

Best Pet Store

Park Pet Supply

Best Pet Groomer

Furside East Atlanta

Best Kennel Boarding

Wag-A-Lot

Best Doggie Day Care

Skiptown Home

Best Neighborhood ITP

East Atlanta Village

Best Neighborhood OTP

Trilith

Best Interior Designer

Trinity Home & Design

Best Homebuilder

Level Craft Construction

Best Home Repair

Your Atlanta Handyman

Best Electrician/Company

Joe Does It Electrical

Health & Wellness

Best Barre Studio

Pure Barre

Best Yoga Studio

SOZO Yoga

Best Running Event

Peachtree Road Race

Best Pilates Studio

Sculpted Body

Best Personal Trainer

Nicholas Buchanan with Factor9

Best Boxing Gym

Vesta Fitboxing

Best Massage

Decatur Healing Arts

Best Gym/Health Club

Lifetime

Best Cycling Studio

Cyclebar

Best Crossfit Studio

Armourbody

Best Old School Gym

YMCA

Best Bike Shop

Loose Nuts

Beauty

Best Spa

Natural Body

Best Nail Salon

Les Mains

Best Med Spa

Muse Skin Health & Aesthetics

Best Lashes & Eyebrows

The Lash Lounge

Best Hair Stylist

Trey Anthony at Melrose & McQueen

Best Barbershop

Freedom Barber Co

Best Hair Salon

Zeba Hair Salon

This article appears in our December 2025 issue.