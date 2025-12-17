Best of Atlanta 2025: Readers’ Choice

We asked our readers to nominate their favorites in dozens of categories. Here are more than 130 winners who received the most votes:
Play & See
Best Community Theater
Dad’s Garage
Best Bike Trail
The Beltline
Best Public Park
Piedmont Park
Best Day Trip GA
Blue Ridge
Best Day Trip Outside GA
Chattanooga
Best Bowling Alley
Midtown Bowl and The Painted Pin (tie)
Best Local Attraction OTP
Stone Mountain Park
Best Local Attraction ITP
Georgia Aquarium
Best Concert Venue
The Eastern
Best Performing Arts Theater
Fox Theater
Best Art Gallery
Cat Eye Creative Gallery
Best Public Golf Course
Bobby Jones
Best Private Golf Course
East Lake Golf Club
Best Live Theater
Fox Theater
Best Museum ITP
Fernbank
Best Museum OTP
Tellus Science Museum
Best Museum for the Arts
High Museum
Media & Sports
Best Local Podcast
Five Stripe Final
Best Community Organization
South Fulton Arts
Drinking & Nightlife
Best Georgia Brewery
Creature Comforts
Best Georgia Winery
Fainting Goat Vineyards
Best Distillery
Murrell’s Row
Best Wine Bar
Lucian Books and Wine
Best Spot for Trivia
Krog Street Market
Best Sports Bar
Midway Pub
Best Place to Dance
Pisces
Best Margarita
St. Julep
Best Happy Hour
Tio Lucho’s
Best Craft Cocktails
Lazy Betty
Best Brewery
3 Taverns
Best Rooftop Bar
Palo Santo
Best Bar
Lucky Star
Best Place to Drink Outdoors
Ladybird
Best Bartender
Kirk Gibson (Lucky Star)
Eating
Best Restaurant for Kids
Nakato
Best Pet-Friendly Bar or Restaurant
Breaker Breaker
Best Hot Dog
Skip’s Chicago Dogs
Best Farmers’ Market
Your DeKalb Farmers Market
Best Affordable Restaurant
CT Cantina
Best Buford Highway Restaurant
Kamayan ATL
Best Food Hall
Krog Street Market
Best Food Truck
Yumbii
Best Farm-to-Table
The Deer and the Dove
Best Cheap Eats
PONKO Chicken
Best Special Occasion Restaurant
Lazy Betty
Best First Date Restaurant
The Painted Duck
Best Specialty Food Shop (cheese, olive oil, spices, etc.)
Alon’s
Best Bagel Shop
Emerald City Bagels
Best Fast Casual
Victory Sandwich Bar
Best Wings
Sweet Auburn BBQ
Best Vegetarian / Vegan Restaurant
Flower Child
Best Thai
Nan Thai
Best Tacos
El Tesoro
Best Sushi
Brush Sushi
Best Steak
Kevin Rathbun Steak
Best Smoothie/Juice Bar
Arden’s Garden
Best Sandwich Shop
Fred’s Meat and Bread
Best Salads
Gusto
Best Ramen
Jinya Ramen
Best Pizza
Antico Pizza
Best Restaurant with a View
Canoe
Best Patio
Forza Storico
Best Mexican
El Tesoro
Best New Restaurant
Yeppa & Co. Beltline
Best Japanese
Nakato Japanese Restaurant
Best Italian
BoccaLupo
Best Indian
Chai Pani
Best French Fries
Ted’s Montana Grill
Best Desserts
Lazy Betty
Best Coffee Shop
Spiller Park
Best Chinese
Northern China Eatery
Best Chef
Mia Orino of Kamayan ATL
Best Gwinnett Restaurant
3 Blind Mice
Best Forsyth Restaurant
CT Cantina
Best North Fulton Restaurant
Rumi’s Persian Kitchen
Best Cobb Restaurant
Speak Easy Supper Club
Best Burger
Grindhouse Killer Burgers
Best Brunch
Boqueria
Best Breakfast
Home Grown
Best Barbecue
Fox Brothers
Best Bakery
Little Tart
Shopping
Best Record Store
Criminal Records
Best Local Bookstore
Scholar & Scribe
Best Department Store
Nordstrom
Best Outdoor Shopping Mall
Trilith
Best Indoor Shopping Mall
Perimeter Mall
Best Outdoor Gear Shop
REI
Best Place for Women’s Workwear
Curator
Best Place for Men’s Suits
Sid Mashburn
Best Place to Buy Art
Cat Eye Creative Gallery
Best Gift Shop
Press Shop
Best Flower Shop
JJ’s Flower Shop
Best Shoe Store
Moosh
Best Local Clothing Store
Curator
Best Jewelry Store
Worthmore Jewelers
Best Garden Supply/Nursery
Pike Nurseries
Best Furniture Store
Kudzu & Co.
Best Eyeglass Shop
Ansley Mall Eye Care
Best Antique Store
Kudzu Antiques & Modern
Services
Best Boutique Hotel
Kimpton Sylvan Buckhead
Best Georgia Resort
Chateau Elan Winery & Resort
Best Luxury Hotel
The Whitley Buckhead, Luxury Collection
Best Home Realtor
Stacey Elgin, Ansley
Kids, Family, & Pets
Best Veterinary Practice
Common Companion
Best Pet Store
Park Pet Supply
Best Pet Groomer
Furside East Atlanta
Best Kennel Boarding
Wag-A-Lot
Best Doggie Day Care
Skiptown Home
Best Neighborhood ITP
East Atlanta Village
Best Neighborhood OTP
Trilith
Best Interior Designer
Trinity Home & Design
Best Homebuilder
Level Craft Construction
Best Home Repair
Your Atlanta Handyman
Best Electrician/Company
Joe Does It Electrical
Health & Wellness
Best Barre Studio
Pure Barre
Best Yoga Studio
SOZO Yoga
Best Running Event
Peachtree Road Race
Best Pilates Studio
Sculpted Body
Best Personal Trainer
Nicholas Buchanan with Factor9
Best Boxing Gym
Vesta Fitboxing
Best Massage
Decatur Healing Arts
Best Gym/Health Club
Lifetime
Best Cycling Studio
Cyclebar
Best Crossfit Studio
Armourbody
Best Old School Gym
YMCA
Best Bike Shop
Loose Nuts
Beauty
Best Spa
Natural Body
Best Nail Salon
Les Mains
Best Med Spa
Muse Skin Health & Aesthetics
Best Lashes & Eyebrows
The Lash Lounge
Best Hair Stylist
Trey Anthony at Melrose & McQueen
Best Barbershop
Freedom Barber Co
Best Hair Salon
Zeba Hair Salon
See all Best of Atlanta 2025 winners
This article appears in our December 2025 issue.