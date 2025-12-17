Best of Atlanta 2025: Readers’ Choice

We asked our readers to nominate their favorites in dozens of categories. Here are more than 130 winners who received the most votes:

two people acting in Dad's Garage
Dad’s Garage, best community theater

Photograph by Casey Gardner Ford

Play & See

Best Community Theater
Dad’s Garage

Best Bike Trail
The Beltline

Best Public Park
Piedmont Park

Best Day Trip GA
Blue Ridge

Best Day Trip Outside GA
Chattanooga

Best Bowling Alley
Midtown Bowl and The Painted Pin (tie)

Best Local Attraction OTP
Stone Mountain Park

Best Local Attraction ITP
Georgia Aquarium

Best Concert Venue
The Eastern

Best Performing Arts Theater
Fox Theater

Best Art Gallery
Cat Eye Creative Gallery

Best Public Golf Course
Bobby Jones

Best Private Golf Course
East Lake Golf Club

Best Live Theater
Fox Theater

Best Museum ITP
Fernbank

Best Museum OTP
Tellus Science Museum

Best Museum for the Arts
High Museum

Media & Sports

Best Local Podcast
Five Stripe Final

Best Community Organization
South Fulton Arts

Drinking & Nightlife

Best Georgia Brewery
Creature Comforts

Best Georgia Winery
Fainting Goat Vineyards

Best Distillery
Murrell’s Row

Best Wine Bar
Lucian Books and Wine

Best Spot for Trivia
Krog Street Market

Best Sports Bar
Midway Pub

Best Place to Dance
Pisces

Best Margarita
St. Julep

Best Happy Hour
Tio Lucho’s

Best Craft Cocktails
Lazy Betty

Best Brewery
3 Taverns

Best Rooftop Bar
Palo Santo

Best Bar
Lucky Star

Best Place to Drink Outdoors
Ladybird

Best Bartender
Kirk Gibson (Lucky Star)

Eating

Best Restaurant for Kids
Nakato

Best Pet-Friendly Bar or Restaurant
Breaker Breaker

Best Hot Dog
Skip’s Chicago Dogs

Best Farmers’ Market
Your DeKalb Farmers Market

Best Affordable Restaurant
CT Cantina

Best Buford Highway Restaurant
Kamayan ATL

Best Food Hall
Krog Street Market

Best Food Truck
Yumbii

Best Farm-to-Table
The Deer and the Dove

Best Cheap Eats
PONKO Chicken

Best Special Occasion Restaurant
Lazy Betty

Best First Date Restaurant
The Painted Duck

Best Specialty Food Shop (cheese, olive oil, spices, etc.)
Alon’s

Best Bagel Shop
Emerald City Bagels

Best Fast Casual
Victory Sandwich Bar

Best Wings
Sweet Auburn BBQ

Best Vegetarian / Vegan Restaurant
Flower Child

a mango dish from Nan Thai
Nan Thai, best thai

Photograph by Martha Williams

Best Thai
Nan Thai

Best Tacos
El Tesoro

Best Sushi
Brush Sushi

Best Steak
Kevin Rathbun Steak

Best Smoothie/Juice Bar
Arden’s Garden

Best Sandwich Shop
Fred’s Meat and Bread

Best Salads
Gusto

Best Ramen
Jinya Ramen

Best Pizza
Antico Pizza

Best Restaurant with a View
Canoe

Best Patio
Forza Storico

Best Mexican
El Tesoro

Best New Restaurant
Yeppa & Co. Beltline

Best Japanese
Nakato Japanese Restaurant

Best Italian
BoccaLupo

Best Indian
Chai Pani

Best French Fries
Ted’s Montana Grill

Best Desserts
Lazy Betty

Best Coffee Shop
Spiller Park

Best Chinese
Northern China Eatery

Best Chef
Mia Orino of Kamayan ATL

Best Gwinnett Restaurant
3 Blind Mice

Best Forsyth Restaurant
CT Cantina

Best North Fulton Restaurant
Rumi’s Persian Kitchen

Best Cobb Restaurant
Speak Easy Supper Club

Best Burger
Grindhouse Killer Burgers

Best Brunch
Boqueria

Best Breakfast
Home Grown

Best Barbecue
Fox Brothers

Best Bakery
Little Tart

Shopping

Best Record Store
Criminal Records

Best Local Bookstore
Scholar & Scribe

Best Department Store
Nordstrom

Best Outdoor Shopping Mall
Trilith

Best Indoor Shopping Mall
Perimeter Mall

Best Outdoor Gear Shop
REI

Best Place for Women’s Workwear
Curator

Best Place for Men’s Suits
Sid Mashburn

Best Place to Buy Art
Cat Eye Creative Gallery

Best Gift Shop
Press Shop

Best Flower Shop
JJ’s Flower Shop

Best Shoe Store
Moosh

Best Local Clothing Store
Curator

Best Jewelry Store
Worthmore Jewelers

Best Garden Supply/Nursery
Pike Nurseries

Best Furniture Store
Kudzu & Co.

Best Eyeglass Shop
Ansley Mall Eye Care

Best Antique Store
Kudzu Antiques & Modern

Services

Best Boutique Hotel
Kimpton Sylvan Buckhead

Best Georgia Resort
Chateau Elan Winery & Resort

Best Luxury Hotel
The Whitley Buckhead, Luxury Collection

Best Home Realtor
Stacey Elgin, Ansley

Kids, Family, & Pets

Best Veterinary Practice
Common Companion

Best Pet Store
Park Pet Supply

Best Pet Groomer
Furside East Atlanta

Best Kennel Boarding
Wag-A-Lot

Skiptown, best doggie day care
Skiptown, best doggie day care

Courtesy of Skiptown

Best Doggie Day Care
Skiptown Home

Best Neighborhood ITP
East Atlanta Village

Best Neighborhood OTP
Trilith

Best Interior Designer
Trinity Home & Design

Best Homebuilder
Level Craft Construction

Best Home Repair
Your Atlanta Handyman

Best Electrician/Company
Joe Does It Electrical

Health & Wellness

Best Barre Studio
Pure Barre

Best Yoga Studio
SOZO Yoga

Best Running Event
Peachtree Road Race

Best Pilates Studio
Sculpted Body

Best Personal Trainer
Nicholas Buchanan with Factor9

Best Boxing Gym
Vesta Fitboxing

Best Massage
Decatur Healing Arts

Best Gym/Health Club
Lifetime

Best Cycling Studio
Cyclebar

Best Crossfit Studio
Armourbody

Best Old School Gym
YMCA

Best Bike Shop
Loose Nuts

Beauty

Best Spa
Natural Body

Best Nail Salon
Les Mains

Best Med Spa
Muse Skin Health & Aesthetics

Best Lashes & Eyebrows
The Lash Lounge

Best Hair Stylist
Trey Anthony at Melrose & McQueen

Best Barbershop
Freedom Barber Co

Best Hair Salon
Zeba Hair Salon

This article appears in our December 2025 issue.

