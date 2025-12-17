Photograph by Wedig & Laxton

New Daily Wellness: Golden Warm Medley by Humble Origin Superfoods

Local brand Humble Origin Superfoods’ single-origin spices draw on the wisdom of Ayurveda, an ancient Indian medicine system. We’re fans of its new Golden Warm Medley, which combines Lakadong turmeric—renowned for its high content of curcumin, an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant—with warming wild long pepper. A great addition to soups or curries, the potent blend delivers zesty flavor and health-boosting benefits.

New Art on the Page: New Art on the Page: Lonnie Holley Monograph

Published in March by Rizzoli Electa, this new collection of work by Atlanta-based folk artist Lonnie Holley showcases his astonishing range, from enamel painting and sandstone sculpture to intricate assemblages of found objects transformed into social commentary by Holley’s discerning eye. An incisive opening essay by artist and archivist Harmony Holiday explores the life and career of a remarkable, sui generis talent.

New Return to Sonic Roots: Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa (Hosted by DJ Spinz)

If anyone could bottle Atlanta nostalgia, it’s Metro Boomin, who came of age as a producer when trap music was in its playful early years. Metro returns to that era with a double-disc confection of bouncy tracks full of cameos from early-aughts titans like Young Dro and Waka Flocka Flame. A Futuristic Summa’s joyful throwbacks nevertheless sound fresh. What year is it again?

Bold New Fashion: Graci Noir Travel Boutique

Dancehall queen and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Spice brings her signature flair to fashion with Graci Noir, a new boutique in Riverdale. The shop showcases travel-inspired designs and offers everything from elegant dresses and casual tracksuits to swimwear and accessories. It caters to men, women, and children, with inclusive plus-size options that celebrate every body.

New Luxe Footwear: Marc Nolan x Brain Love Derby Boot

Archie Clay III, the Atlanta-based founder of the fashion and wellness brand Brain Love, paired with shoe company Marc Nolan to codesign a snazzy, sheepskin suede derby boot. Named Step into Your Purpose, the limited-edition footwear is ever-so-chunky and just the right shade of indigo.

Required Reading: The Many Passions of Michael Hardwick by Martin Padgett

The latest book by local author Martin Padgett (A Night at the Sweet Gum Head) chronicles the story of Michael Hardwick, an Atlanta bartender arrested in his home for sodomy in 1982 who then became the plaintiff in the landmark Supreme Court case Bowers v. Hardwick. Hardwick lost, but the case accelerated the LGBTQ+ liberation movement; Padgett explores Hardwick’s personal story with nuance and style.

New Spot for Vinyl: CratesATL

South Downtown’s CratesATL is the kind of place you never want to leave. With plentiful new and used vinyl, including a particularly strong selection of jazz, soul, and Latin music, as well as equipment, this well-appointed shop by Darryl Harris—who also owns Moods Music—titillates multiple senses. Non-vinyl collectors can still exhibit good taste by picking up incense, a candle, a CD, or a T-shirt.

Sustainable Expansion: Joyful Jarra

Joyful Jarra, a zero-waste “refillery” station and a longtime farmers market darling, had a big year. First, in April, owner Veronica Apecena took over two spaces from another refillery, ATLO, one in the West End and the other in Avondale Estates. Then, this September, she relocated her West End shop to the CreateATL building in Adair Park, a collaborative workspace and home of Scraplanta’s Scraplet. In addition to stocking sustainable cleaning products, Joyful Jarra offers zero-waste personal care items: toothpaste tablets, body oil, and makeup.

New Skincare Locale: Fig & Flower

After nearly a decade in Poncey-Highland, the indie beauty shop relocated to Kirkwood in May. The new digs are smaller, but you’ll still find favorites such as RMS Beauty and One Love Organics alongside new discoveries such as Good Weather Skin. Bonus: significantly more parking.

The Braves celebrated “Usher Night” last June with more than a bobblehead: They also debuted a highly anticipated team swag collaboration. Usher—a sartorial maven in his own right—did not disappoint, with a collection featuring stylish, upside-down logos and hats emblazoned with a darling little lowercase a. Yeah!

New Skate Swag: Schaf

After she conquered cancer, Lindzey Schaffer embraced a new project called Schaf, a combined skate shop and cafe. Schaf, a collaboration between Schaffer; her wife, Taylor; and her sister, Loren, began as a pop-up in the lesbian bar My Sister’s Room. The coffee side slings pastries, coffee, and matcha lattes, while the skate shop boasts colorful skateboard decks and accessories as well as a streetwear line, Schaf Apparel. The hybrid concept has gone over well: Schaf just opened a permanent location in Midtown on Juniper and Eighth streets.

Boldest Men’s Fashion Statement: Guerrera silk scarf by Factor’s

Matt Lambert, designer and founder of the ultracool menswear brand Factor’s, is at it again, with a collaboration with Atlanta artist Graham Guerra that combines style and the cosmos. Axis Mundi, Guerra’s painting inspired by a 3,000-year-old Greek zodiac, is imprinted on Italian silk—a versatile scarf for neckwear, pocketwear, or sheer admiration.

Best New Thrift: 2Wears

The TikTok crowd is raving about the finds at 2Wears, a thrifting warehouse near Six Flags that a wholesale clothing company opened in August. The sprawling space has a vintage section for gently used leather jackets, streetwear, dresses, and accessories. Your purchase also supports the company’s nonprofit, which educates youth in West Africa.

Standout Pop-up: Viva Voce in Inman Park

“Visible. Valid. Valued.” That’s the promise made by Kate Zigrang, founder of the size-inclusive boutique Viva Voce, which began as an online store and chose Atlanta for its first pop-up space. We loved visiting the sunny boutique in Inman Park to browse Viva Voce’s sustainable, empowering clothing, designed for a range of body types; one of several eye-catching brands on offer was from designer Tamara Malas, a Georgia native.

New Timeless Luxury: Patek Philippe Boutique

You can’t beat Buckhead for exclusivity, especially now that it boasts the first Patek Philippe Boutique in Atlanta—one of four in the country. In this partnership with family-owned jeweler Brown & Co., sleek showcases display the elegant Swiss timepieces in an intimate mono-brand showroom.

Deluxe Stroller Shopping Experience: HappyMango

Finding the perfect baby stroller is almost impossible to do online. Enter Happy Mango, which has one of the largest selections of stroller brands in the Southeast, including the popular lines UppaBaby and Nuna. This year, founder and owner Phnewfula Frederiksen relocated her long-running boutique, which also carries baby gear and apparel, to a sunny spot in Edgewood. During your private appointment, a trained expert helps you test every baby buggy; the $25 fee goes toward your purchase. Hands down the best way to find your kid’s new ride.

2025’s Red-Hot Get: Labubus

We may not totally understand it, but this year’s Labubu craze definitely caught our attention. With their impish, toothy grins and furry bodies, Labubu toys are sort of cute and sort of weird, and this summer, kids and adults the world over could not get enough of them.

Hong Kong–born Dutch artist Kasing Lung created the charismatic monsters in a graphic novel series, then licensed them to the Chinese store Pop Mart, which turned them into a line of popular blind boxes, meaning the specific toy is a mystery until its purchaser unboxes it (often in a hope-to-go-viral video). In 2024, after the K-pop star Lisa posted an Instagram story posing with a Labubu, the internet did its thing, sparking a global frenzy that quickly reached Atlanta.

“People went crazy over them,” says Marinique Rolle, a sales associate at K-pop Nation in Duluth, one of a handful of local stores dedicated to K-pop fandom and related collectibles. Scrambling to keep up with demand, the store managers traveled to Korea and brought back a fresh stock of Labubu reinforcements, announcing the drop on social media. “I got to work that morning, and there were people waiting in their cars for us to open,” Rolle laughs. “It’s like they say, the harder it is to get, the more people want it.”

Pop Mart, which is the primary retailer for Labubus, has limited locations in the United States, making it hard for Americans to get their hands on these little gremlins, which come in multiple sizes and various themed series with such quirky names as Exciting Macaron and Big into Energy. But Atlantans are in luck: Pop Mart plans to open a Dunwoody location later this year. And yes, we confirmed that it will carry Labubus. —Rachel Garbus

We Found You, Ms. New Booty: Molly Sanyour’s Butt Mug

The new pottery queen of Adair Park makes cheeky coffee mugs with sculpted buns. First designed as a gift for singer-rapper Lizzo, it’s been seen in Vogue, a Dove campaign, and all over TikTok. Find it at Molly Sanyour Ceramics Studio, which opened this year just off the Westside Beltline, or at her online store.

Developed by two busy Atlanta moms with a passion for health and self-care, Holy Grail’s Elixir No. 1 combines more than 20 natural and nontoxic ingredients to brighten and firm skin. Sold in an attractive, refillable green glass bottle, Elixir No. 1 was created with sustainability in mind.

New Japanese Import: Daiso

Fans lined up around the building when this nearly 50-year-old Japanese dollar store chain opened in Johns Creek earlier this year. Inside, you’ll find everything you never knew you needed—from bunny-shaped dusting mitts and Japanese snacks to fishing lures, cleaning supplies, and storage containers for more or less anything that needs a home. With prices from $2.25 to about $20, it’s a bit costlier than a typical dollar store, but the quality is generally higher. Plus, where else are you going to find tiny socks for your chair legs to keep them from scratching your floors?

Best New-to-You: Secondwind Gear Shop

Plans to enjoy the great outdoors? Secondwind has your gently used gear. The legendary original Secondwind in Bozeman, Montana, inspired Jason Seagle and Amanda Sautter to open a branch of the consignment store in Atlanta. After two years as a mobile shop, Secondwind opened its Poncey-Highland location last year, encouraging locals to reduce, reuse, and get outside.

