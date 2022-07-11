Alec Bales with Ticonderoga Club

Restaurant: Ticonderoga Club

Address: 99 Krog Street NE W

Neighborhood: Inman Park

Featured Mixologist: Alec Bales

Photography: Grapefruit Photo

Recipe:

Pinch of kosher salt

1 dash Peychaud’s bitters

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

0.75 oz Fresh lemon juice

1.5 oz Tito’s Vodka 1 oz Coca-Cola

Add ice to tin and shake, strain into a Collins glass filled with crushed ice. Top with 1 oz of Coca-Cola and pull through with a bar spoon, garnish with a peel of lemon expressed over the drink and discarded.

Inspiration: This drink is for Bobby Jones and all the East Lake legends. Woven into Atlanta’s history is the story of its oldest golf course and its biggest hometown brand Coca-Cola. I wanted to draw on these two things to make a drink that tastes as synonymous with The Tour at East Lake as a Julep is to the Kentucky Derby. Inspired by salted peanuts in a Coke bottle and fountain Cherry Coke. We have a mix of citrus, bitters, and Tito’s Vodka that’s tart and refreshing, best enjoyed ice cold.