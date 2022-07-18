Atlanta Brain and Spine Care is Atlanta’s premier neurosurgery practice. Our board-certified neurosurgeons are pioneers in the field of neurosurgery, and the team is one of the largest and most experienced networks of spine and brain surgery specialists in the Southeast. Since our inception in 2002, we have been recognized for offering expertise with innovative technologies and individualized treatment plans to help our patients return to their everyday lives with minimal interruption. We work with an extensive team of neurosurgeons, pain management specialists, licensed

physical therapists, and advanced practice providers to make an individual treatment plan for every patient we evaluate. We are proud that we can treat more than half of our patients successfully with nonsurgical treatments.The surgeons of Atlanta Brain

and Spine Care have invented and mastered minimally invasive procedures that greatly reduce patient recovery time and pain through smaller incisions. Our doctors have been involved in training other spine surgeons around the world and have participated in cutting-edge research that could revolutionize the treatment of spine disorders in the future. We provide advanced surgical and nonsurgical treatment in cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spinal degenerative disease. We offer treatment for adult idiopathic scoliosis (AIS), kyphosis, and spinal deformity. Our spinal tumor program is a multidisciplinary effort including medical and radiation oncology and interventional radiology. At Atlanta Brain and Spine Care, we understand the medical

need of each patient is different, and that is why we have tailored our treatments to cater to each individual. Our award-winning practice has been recognized in U.S. News & World Report for neurosurgery. Our surgeons have been named Top Doctors in Atlanta magazine for many years, with six of our neurosurgeons honored to be on the list this year. Part of what sets us apart from every other neurosurgical and

orthopedic spine surgeon is that we don’t rush you in and out. We are strongly against the impersonal “assembly line” experience that medical care is becoming.

Our physicians take time to fully understand your pain and its causes. Our motto is “Expert care. Human touch.” Let us show you what that really means to us. Don’t let another day go by without relief from your pain. Our expert neurosurgeons and caring staff are here to start you on your road to recovery.

Atlanta Brain and Spine Care

Buckhead, Stockbridge, Vinings, Fayetteville

404-350-0106 • atlantabrainandspine.com