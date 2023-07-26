We are humbled that nearly every one of our physicians has been selected as a Top Doctor. Since our doors opened in 1999, the physicians at Atlanta Institute for ENT have provided patients with high-quality, state-of-the- art medical and surgical care in a warm and professional manner. We place the physician-patient relationship at the core of everything we do. Our doctors take the time needed to explain all treatment plans and options, so our patients feel educated and empowered in the decision-making process regarding their care.

Our state-licensed, AAAHC-accredited, Medicare-certified ambulatory surgery center is the only physician-owned ambulatory surgery center in Georgia that does advanced procedures such as cochlear implants, image guided sinus surgery, ultrasonic rhinoplasty, and advanced vocal cord surgery. The center is “in-network” with most major commercial and governmental insurance plans. Our goal is to offer the quality and sophistication of a research university hospital practice with the efficiency and personalized care of a privately managed practice. The expertise our caregivers provide is unmatched.