We are humbled that nearly every one of our physicians has been selected as a Top Doctor. Since our doors opened in 1999, the physicians at Atlanta Institute for ENT have provided patients with high-quality, state-of-the- art medical and surgical care in a warm and professional manner. We place the physician-patient relationship at the core of everything we do. Our doctors take the time needed to explain all treatment plans and options, so our patients feel educated and empowered in the decision-making process regarding their care.
Our state-licensed, AAAHC-accredited, Medicare-certified ambulatory surgery center is the only physician-owned ambulatory surgery center in Georgia that does advanced procedures such as cochlear implants, image guided sinus surgery, ultrasonic rhinoplasty, and advanced vocal cord surgery. The center is “in-network” with most major commercial and governmental insurance plans.
Our goal is to offer the quality and sophistication of a research university hospital practice with the efficiency and personalized care of a privately managed practice. The expertise our caregivers provide is unmatched.
Robert Andrews, MD, specializes in voice disorders and has a deep list of celebrity clients who trust him with their voice. He has held faculty positions at UCLA, Vanderbilt, and UCSD and has served as the Chair of Surgery at a major Los Angeles teaching hospital. Dr. Andrews specializes in all aspects of laryngology and professional voice and treats the full range of adult ENT conditions.
Scott Brown, MD, is fellowship trained in neurotology and lateral skull base to treat the entire spectrum of hearing-related disorders. Under him, our cochlear implant program has thrived, averaging more than two implants per week. He has been selected as an editor for multiple peer- reviewed journals.
Joshua Downie, MD, has been selected for multiple Top Doctor lists and has been providing excellent adult and pediatric ENT care in the Atlanta and Alpharetta area for more than 10 years.
Melissa Statham, MD, has been fellowship trained by internationally renowned experts in pediatric otolaryngology and voice care. She has used her unique skill set to provide excellent care in complicated pediatric disorders such as airway reconstruction and voice disorders.
Thomas Walker, MD, FACS, is one of Atlanta’s top primary and revision rhinoplasty surgeons. He performs cosmetic surgeries solely in the face as a double- board-certified facial plastic surgeon. Although his claim to fame is being “the nose guy,” he also performs all other facial plastic surgery procedures.
Pradeep Sinha, MD, PhD, FACS, founder of the group, has performed more than 10,000 nasal and facial plastic procedures over the last 25 years in Atlanta. With a focus on rhinoplasty and nasal/sinus surgery, he combines his unmatched experience with the advanced techniques, equipment, and facilities to help patients achieve their best form and function.
Atlanta Institute for ENT
5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Suite 1280, Atlanta 30327 404-257-1589
3333 Old Milton Parkway, Suite 520, Atlanta 30005 770-777-1100
Atlanta Institute for Facial Aesthetic Surgery
5730 Glenridge Drive, Suite T200, Atlanta 30328