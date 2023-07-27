Avant Gynecology are Atlanta’s GYN and surgical specialists with an office located at Piedmont Hospital, serving women’s needs for more than 40 years.

Dr. Lynley Durrett and Dr. Obiamaka Mora, along with Jessica Killeen, APRN, Kadie Simonds, APRN, and Morgan Whelan, APRN, offer a full range of gynecological care; annual exams; diagnostic and screening tests; contraceptive options; and specialized services such as bio-identical hormone therapy, hormone pellets, and ThermiVa vaginal rejuvenation, as well as minimally invasive and robot-assisted surgical procedures for treating a wide range of gynecologic conditions.

Our team is committed to the highest standard of care for patients at every stage of their lives.