Dr. Bahair Ghazi is a double-board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice for more than a decade in Atlanta. He trained for eight years in both general surgery and plastic surgery at Emory University, participated in numerous externships from Tennessee to Belgium, and au- thored many articles along the way.

He has built his practice by crafting a unique experience that is patient focused. It’s not unusual for him to come into the waiting room and welcome you back with a warm smile and genuine interest in making you comfortable and learning about you as a person. The attention is on you as the patient, and the point of the consultation with him is to arrive at your goals in a comfortable setting.