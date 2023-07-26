Dr. Bahair Ghazi is a double-board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice for more than a decade in Atlanta. He trained for eight years in both general surgery and plastic surgery at Emory University, participated in numerous externships from Tennessee to Belgium, and au- thored many articles along the way.
He has built his practice by crafting a unique experience that is patient focused. It’s not unusual for him to come into the waiting room and welcome you back with a warm smile and genuine interest in making you comfortable and learning about you as a person. The attention is on you as the patient, and the point of the consultation with him is to arrive at your goals in a comfortable setting.
Specializing in aesthetic surgery of the breast, body, and face, Dr. Ghazi is known for his meticulous attention to detail and extensive experience in achieving safe and outstanding cos- metic results. Dr. Ghazi still does a significant amount of cancer reconstruction for the face, body, and especially the breast, restoring form and function.
As a partner at APRS, he operates at the spectacular private operating room located at the Sandy Springs/Buckhead office. This AAAHC facility offers a unique boutique surgical experience while maintaining the highest safety standards.
Dr. Ghazi’s team strives to make your surgical journey comfortable, straightforward, safe, and as enjoy- able as possible, always caring for your needs before and after your procedure. Call today for a consultation and learn more.
Atlanta Plastic & Reconstructive Specialists
5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Suite 870, Atlanta 30342 404-255-2975
atlplasticsurgeon.com