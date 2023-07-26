Buckhead Urogynecology was founded in 2019 to provide outstanding female pelvic medicine to the Atlanta metropolitan area in a warm, comfortable environment. We are a practice founded by women, for women focusing on the evaluation and treatment of urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, female pelvic floor dysfunction, abnormal uterine bleeding, female pelvic pain, fibroids, and more. Far too many women report leaking urine and are advised to go home and kegel. Even worse, we are told that these issues are a normal part of aging—women deserve better than that. We deserve to be able to laugh, dance, and exercise without leaking urine. We deserve a healthy, fulfilling sex life without pain. We deserve to be free of heavy, painful menstrual cycles and we deserve to be able to stand and walk without our organs falling out. We deserve to live our best lives with dignity, grace, a little sex appeal, and fun. You’ve had your babies and taken care of your families— now it’s time to get back to you. What does phase two look like for you? If we have anything to do with it, it won’t include pads, that’s for sure. Don’t be afraid to be your best self. Let us help get you there. You deserve it.